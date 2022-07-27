TCU Picks Up Verbal From Longhorn Aquatics’ Morgan Rodriguez

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Morgan Rodriguez, a Futures qualifier from Longhorn Aquatics (TXLA), has announced her verbal commitment to swim and study at Texas Christian University. Rodriguez will make the trip north from Austin to Fort Worth in 2023, where she will join the Frogs for the 2023-2024 season.

I am extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and swimming journey at TCU! I would like to give a huge thanks to my family, friends, teammates, and coaches for pushing me along the way. I couldn’t be more blessed to join such a special team! Go Frogs! #GoFrogs #tcuswimming

In addition to training and competing with the Longhorn Aquatics program out of Austin, Rodriguez attends Lake Travis High School. She qualified for and competed at the UIL 6A (largest schools) State Championships two out of three years in high school. Rodriguez is very versatile, holding Futures and Winter Juniors cuts across many different strokes and distances including mid-distance freestyle, backstroke, butterfly, and IM.

Best Times SCY:

200 free- 1:51.66

500 free- 4:56.35

200 back- 2:01.02

100 fly-57.13

200 fly-2:02.41

200 IM- 2:05.94

400 IM- 4:28.04

At the 2022 UIL 6A State Championships, Rodriguez competed in the 100 yard backstroke. She finished 16th in prelims, just barely qualifying for the B-final with a time of 57.81. In finals, she moved up several places to come in 10th overall, improving her prelim swim by nearly a second to post a 56.83. She was just barely off her best of 56.68, which was set the previous weekend at her Regional meet.

In December of 2021, Rodriguez swam at the Speedo Winter Junior Championships West, held in Austin. There, she competed in the individual 200 free, 500 free, and 200 back. She was also a member of the 200 and 400 medley relays for Longhorn Aquatics. Her highest individual finish was 53rd, which came in the 200 back. She posted a time of 2:02.01, only .06 away from her previous best. A few months later at Speedo Sectionals, she lowered that time again, going 2:01.02.

In the 200 free at Winter Junior’s, she dropped .25 seconds off her previous best, posting a 1:51.66. This put her 62nd overall. Rodriguez also set new personal bests in the 50 and 100 backstrokes while leading off the medley relays. In the 400 medley relay, she went 56.68 and helped lead her team to a 17th place finish.

Texas Christian University is a women’s-only Division I program in the Big-12 conference. At the 2022 Conference Championships, TCU finished 3rd out of the 5 teams.

Being so versatile, Rodriguez will be an asset to TCU in that she can fill in any gaps the team might have in a variety of events, and likely score points. With her best times, Rodriguez would have finished 9th in the 200 free, 10th in the 200 back, and 6th in the 200 fly at the 2022 Championships.

