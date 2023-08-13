Taylor Hooton Commits to Colorado Mesa (2024) With Times Already Among Program’s Best

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

One of the top swimmers in the state of Utah as a junior this year, Taylar Hooton of Salt Lake City has announced her commitment to Division II Colorado Mesa University for the fall of 2024. Hooton is entering her senior year this fall at Olympus High School where she is coached by Tom Thorum. Hooton holds the school record in the 100 back and was a member of her school’s 400 free relay that missed the state record by just over a tenth of a second.

“I’m thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at Colorado Mesa University!!! I’d love to thank my coaches, family, teammates, and friends for everything they’ve done for me throughout my swimming career and all of the support they’ve given, as well as the coaches at CMU for everything they’ve done for me throughout this process. So excited to be a mav!”

At the 2023 Utah 5A Swimming and Diving State Championships in February, Hooton was a finalist in both of her events. Her top finish came in the 100 back where she took third in a time of 56.60. She also added a sixth-place finish in the 100 free, touching at 53.84. She was slightly faster in the event during prelims, finishing in a lifetime best of 53.48.

Hooton was also a multiple-event finalist at the 2023 Utah Short Course Senior Championships in February, helping Olympus Aquatics to the meet title. Her best finish came in the 100 back, where she finished just off of her time from earlier in the month at 56.62. She also added a new lifetime best in the 200 IM (2:10.26), 200 fly (59.05), and 50 free (24.89).

Top SCY Times

50 free – 24.89

100 free – 53.48

100 back – 56.28

200 back – 2:06.15

100 fly – 59.05

200 IM – 2:10.26

With a year of high school to continue improving, Hooton is already slated to be a strong addition to the CMU team, especially in the backstroke events. Last season, her lifetime best in the 100 back would have ranked her as the team’s third-fastest performer while her 200 back time would have ranked her fifth.

Hooton will also be in position to make an impact on the program’s all-time top-10 list immedietly after joining the team. Her 100 backstroke time would already rank her as the team’s seventh fastest performer all-time and she’d be just outside the top-10 in the 200 back, 100 fly, and 200 IM.

The Colorado Mesa women dominated the Rocky Mountain Conference in 2023, winning the conference title by over five hundred points. The team was led by redshirt senior and 2022 NCAA Champion Lily Borgenheimer, who finished a perfect four for four in her individual events. Borgenheimer was one of thirteen members of the program to qualify for the 2023 NCAA Championships, with the team taking fourth overall at the meet.

When Hooton joins the team in 2024, she will continue a trend of Olympus High School swimmers continuing their career at CMU. Last season, the program had two women from Olympus on the tream, senior Sarah Fillerup and freshman Maddi Moran.

