Taper-Friendly Super Bowl Party Food

Forget Thanksgiving, we all know that the best day of the year food-wise is Super Bowl Sunday. Unfortunately for swimmers, the Super Bowl often falls right in that winter-season taper window where appetites are still at peak-of-winter-training Phelpsian levels, but we’re no longer burning thousands and thousands of calories per day in the pool and weight room.

The hardest part of taper can be feeding that monstrous appetite without going overboard. A “holiday” known for its fried, unhealthy food can throw a wrench into even the most carefully-calibrated taper plan.

So, here are some ideas for healthy and healthier Super Bowl snack alternatives.

BUFFALO CAULIFLOWER BITES

Buffalo wings are a Super Bowl mainstay, but, with about 200 calories per two wings without even counting dipping sauce, calories can add up quickly. This alternative is high in protein and can allow you to eat more individual pieces.

BAKED PARMESAN ZUCCHINI

Who needs french fries or chips when you can have crispy, cheesy, oven-roasted zucchini sticks?

PEACH SALSA

A much lighter alternative to spinach artichoke or cheese dip, fruit salsa can also curb your dessert craving.

PEANUT BUTTER PROTEIN RICE KRISPIES TREATS

These rice krispies alternative are packed with protein to help satiate even the strongest taper appetites. They’re also marshmallow-less and vegan, in case that’s your jam.