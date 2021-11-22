Tanner Jones Changes Commitment, Will Swim for Alabama Next Fall

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

After initially committing to swim at North Carolina while he was in his junior year of high school, Tanner Jones has now switched his college choice, electing to head to Tuscaloosa, Alabama to swim for the Crimson Tide. Jones is from Logan Township, New Jersey where he swims for the Greater Philadelphia Aquatic Club while attending Gloucester Catholic High School.

I am very proud to announce that I will be continuing my academic and swimming career at the University of Alabama! I want to thank my family, my coaches, and all my friends for helping me get to this point and for believing in me. Also, I want to thank the coaches at Alabama for giving me this opportunity. Roll tide!🐘

At the 2020 New Jersey High School Meet of Champions, Jones was a finalist in both the 200 and 500 freestyles. IN the 200, he snagged 13th with a then-best time of 1:43.76, while in the 500 he was 5th in 4:33.75.

In March of 2021, Jones traveled to St. Petersburg, Florida to compete in the ISCA International Cup. At that meet, he finished in third in the 16 and under age group of the 500 free, touching in 4:33.52. Just a month later, he lowered his time in the 500 even further. At the Middle Atlantic Swimming Championships, he clocked a 4:33.10, earning 5th. At the same meet, he also took 5th in the 1000 (9:26.78) and 5th in the 400 IM (4:02.55).

Best SCY Times

200 free – 1:43.76

500 free – 4:33.10

1000 free – 9:23.91

1650 free – 15:34.40

Jones will come to Tuscaloosa with the ability to potentially score points at the conference level as a freshman. His best time in the 1650 would have earned him 24th, and scored Alabama 1 point, at the 2021 SEC Championships. He still needs to improve in his other events to score points in those at the conference level. In 2021 it took 1:36.63/4:22.75 to earn a second swim.

At the 2021 SEC Championships, the Crimson Tide finished in 5th. This year is the program’s first year under new head coach, Margo Geer. The men’s team is undefeated so far this season. This season, the team’s distance group has been led by freshman Charlie Hawke. Hawke leads the team in the 500, having finished in 4:33.60 against LSU.

