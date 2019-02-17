Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

TAC Titans Finish Weekend with 3rd National Age Group Relay Record

2019 NORTH CAROLINA AGE GROUP SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

On Saturday, SwimMAC Carolina put a speed bump on the TAC Titans’ record-breaking weekend. On Sunday, the TAC girls got their revenge in the 200 medley: the weekend’s last relay in the 13-14 age group.

With both teams using the same quartet as they presented in the 400 medley relay on Saturday, where both teams were under the old National Age Group Record but SwimMAC was way under, on Sunday it was the TAC Titans that game away with the new national standard for 13-14s. That’s their 3rd relay NAG Record of the meet and 4th overall.

The swim broke the old record held by a different group of TAC Titans from the 2018 ISCA Junior National Cup in 1:42.25. That swim was done at the infamous meet at Liberty University where times were adjusted to be slower after a configuration error in the timing system was caught. The relay was originally clocked at 1:41.87, which would’ve been .01 better than TAC’s new record. USA Swimming still recognized the adjusted times from the meet.

Only Claire Curzan carried forward from the old TAC relay. So deep is the TAC 13-14 squad that even Elena Dry, who was just 13 when she swam on last year’s record-setting relay, couldn’t crack this year’s lineup (she was on the team’s free relays earlier in the meet).

The TAC back-half was the difference maker on the 200 medley. Curzan split 22.78 on the fly leg – faster than her freestyler Taylor Morris (who in turn was faster than any other freestyler in the field).

Comparative Splits:

200 Medley Relay 200 Medley Relay 200 Medley Relay
TAC Titans New Record TAC Titans Old Record SwimMAC 2nd Place Finish
Back Abigail Clark – 26.94 Brooke Zettel – 25.95 Morgan Razewski – 26.07
Breast Keelan Cotter – 29.16 Charlotte Hook – 28.85 Grace Rainey – 29.14
Fly Claire Curzan – 22.78 Curzan – 23.85 Kiley Wilhelm – 24.16
Free Taylor Morris – 22.99 Elena Dry – 23.60 Maya Gendzel – 24.12
Total Time 1:41.87 1:42.25 1:43.49

