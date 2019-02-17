SwimMAC Breaks National Age Group Relay Record by Over 4 Seconds

2019 NORTH CAROLINA AGE GROUP SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

February 14th-17th, 2019

Triangle Aquatic Center, Cary, North Carolina

25y, prelims/finals

Meet Results

Meet Central

It was going to take a monumental effort for anybody to derail the TAC Titans 13-14 girls and their National Age Group Record freight train this weekend at the North Carolina Age Group Swimming Championships. The group broke 2 relay national records and an individual national record through the first half of Saturday’s finals session, and looked lined up for another in the 400 medley relay.

But SwimMAC Carolina stepped in front with a big ‘not so fast’ in the timed final of the event. While TAC was well under the old National Age Group Record in 3:42.13, the 13-14 girls from SwimMAC were even faster, swimming a 3:40.43, to take the record. That swim was a whopping 4.34 seconds faster than the old National Age Group Record in the event.

The SwimMAC relay was made up of Morgan Razewski, Grace Rainey, Kiley Wilhelm, and Maya Gendzel, all 14-year olds. TAC’s 2nd-place relay of Abigail Clark, Keelan Cotter, Claire Curzan, and Taylor Morris were the same four swimmers as swam on the team’s other 2 record-setting relays.

Comparative Splits:

SwimMAC Carolina TAC Titans NOVA of Virginia New Record 2nd-Best Ever Old Record Back Razewski – 54.62 Clark – 44.96 Josephine Fuller – 56.61 Breast Rainey – 1:01.55 Cotter – 1:03.09 Grace Sheble – 1:02.66 Fly Wilhelm – 52.81 Curzan – 51.75 Caroline Sheble – 55.29 Free Gendzel – 51.45 Morris – 51.33 Olivia Erickson – 50.21 Total Time 3:40.43 3:42.13 3:44.77

SwimMAC had 3 legs faster than the old NOVA relay, most notably Wilhelm’s split 2.4 seconds faster than NOVA’s butterflier.