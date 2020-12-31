SwimSwam’s 11 Most-Liked Instagram Photos of 2020

In a year of chaos that is 2020, it’s the moments that helped to keep us all grounded. Snapshots of time that slow us down and remind us that life is about more than the fights, more than politics, more than even swimming.

Below, see the 11 most-liked Instagram photos on SwimSwam’s Instagram feed in 2020.

11. I made this list 11 because the 11th-ranked picture is too good to pass up. Photo Feature: Megan Beaulieu & Kristen Cregin

I’m not saying that I’m blaming 2020 on these two, but this was not a good omen to start the year.

10. Caeleb Dressel Opens the ISL finale with a World Record. Photographer: Mike Lewis

If you don’t like Caeleb Dressel World Records, don’t keep scrolling.

9. 100 Caps Strong. Photographer: Ellie Barrows

We’ve been assured that none of these caps were stolen.

8. University of Iowa Swimming & Diving on the Ropes – Photographer: University of Iowa Athletics

The University of Iowa announced this summer that they would cut the school’s swimming & diving program. The battle isn’t over yet, but a program with a storied 103-year history that is intertwined with the history of swimming is on the ropes.

7. Caeleb Dressel‘s 49.28 100 IM. Photographer: Mine Kasapoglu

This was Dressel’s fastest 100 IM of 2020, but it wasn’t the most liked Caeleb Dressel 100 IM World Record photo of 2020.

6. Describe this conversation as boring as possible. Photographer: Simone Castrovillari

Jeah.

5. Kieran Smith breaks an American Record in the 500 free. Photographer: Jack Spitser

Still trying to figure out what 4:06.32 in the 500 free looks like.

4. Instagram formula: Dressel + World Record. Photographer: Mine Kasapoglu

We don’t make the rules.

3. The Rio Olympic Pool, in Minecraft. Photographer: Oxiblok_Gaming

This one has held up better than the real Rio Olympic pool.

2. Caeleb Dressel Breaks a World Record in the 100 IM. Photographer: Mine Kasapoglu

Caeleb Dressel swam 49.88 in the 100 IM, making him the first man under 50 seconds in the event. And this wasn’t even his fastest swim – a few days later, in the ISL finale, he swam 49.28.

1. Kobe Bryant and Gianna. Photographer: Jack Spitser

A poignant moment for the world of sports: NBA player Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, here seen at the US National Swimming Championships, died in January when their helicopter crashed. Also on that flight was Christina Mauser, wife of former Cal Poly water polo player Matt Mauser.