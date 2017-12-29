SwimSwam Pulse: Cal Tops Texas For #1 Rank By 1.2%

SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side, or you can find the poll embedded at the bottom of this post.

Our most recent poll asked SwimSwam readers whether Texas or Cal should top our NCAA Men’s Power Rankings:

RESULTS

Question: Who should have the #1 ranking in the men’s NCAA Power Rankings?



California Golden Bears – 50.6%

Texas Longhorns – 49.4%

In a margin that came down to just 6 votes, SwimSwam poll voters said that the California Golden Bears should have the #1 rank in the NCAA Power Rankings over the Texas Longhorns.

We went the opposite way in our actual rankings (in part because the guy doing the rankings has learned his lesson picking against Texas), but there are strong cases to be made on either side.

Texas has won the NCAA title for the last three seasons on the men’s side, and returns a strong core from a team that won by nearly 200 points last year. Add in the #2 recruiting class nationwide and you’ve got a recipe for a four-peat, especially from a veteran team that has proven it will show up in the post-season regardless of how tired swimmers look over the fall semester.

Cal, though, has swum lights-out so far this season. They hold the top time nationwide in 4 of 5 relays at present, with a deep, rangy roster full of blue-chip talents. Cal one-ups Texas with the #1 recruiting class in the nation, including sprint talent Ryan Hoffer, arguably the best NCAA value we’ve seen in the recruiting market since Caeleb Dressel.

Voters were extremely split on the issue, with just 6 more votes falling to Cal than to Texas.

