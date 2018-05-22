SwimSwam Pulse: 68% More Excited For Indy Than Atlanta

SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side, or you can find the poll embedded at the bottom of this post.

Our most recent poll asked SwimSwam readers which meet they were most excited for:

More than two-thirds of respondents said they were more excited for the Indianapolis Pro Swim Series than the Atlanta Classic in last weekend’s dueling national-level meets.

The Pro Swim Series meets are usually more of a draw than other club meets, given the high-profile fields they attract along with the added storylines of running PSS points and the new SwimSquad battles. On the other hand, the Atlanta Classic was far from a typical club meet, with a handful of huge names in attendance.

The Indy meet countered with its own stellar lineup. The big news, of course, were the swimmers making their long course debuts or returning from long absences at the national level. Atlanta was headlined by Caeleb Dressel‘s first long course meet of the year and Ryan Lochte‘s return to high-level racing. Indy featured Katie Ledecky and Simone Manuel returning to the long course pool for the first time this season.

Interestingly, in this poll, the women’s stars outweighed the men’s stars in fan anticipation, though the Indy meet also featured a much deeper field and the added PSS storylines. Lochte only swam a day of the Atlanta meet and Dressel was up and down, while Ledecky broke a world record on the first night of the Indy meet.

