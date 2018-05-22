Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Surprise World Record!

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets, where we bring you the best of the swimming Twitterverse. It was an eventful week in our sport, with both the Indy Pro Swim Series and Atlanta Classic taking place over the weekend – scroll to check out the best content from those meets, but mostly (of course), reactions to Katie Ledecky‘s surprise 1500 world record .

#10

Anyone wanna give me tips on how to do a successful backstroke start for my 100 back in about 3 hours? — Simone Manuel (@simone_manuel) May 19, 2018

This week’s edition of Olympians: They’re Just Like Us.

#9

Glad we’re all on the same page.

#8

#Real.

#7

The rare case of a swimmer reading SwimSwam comments about himself and agreeing.

#6

Her first 800 (8:11)would have won silver in the Rio Olympics by FIVE seconds…to herself. #seriously 🐐 pic.twitter.com/GSEhMmgequ — Rowdy Gaines (@RowdyGaines) May 16, 2018

Once again, Rowdy is keeping it real.

#5

Katie Ledecky is your hero’s hero.

#4

Welcome to the pro life @katieledecky! Go get that WR Cash!! https://t.co/1JO5atXQYY — Ricky Berens (@RickyBerens) May 17, 2018

A warm, $25,000 welcome to the pro life.

#3

Does @katieledecky get an additional $300 for getting third in the men’s event? pic.twitter.com/Xi2HOGUkZI — Jacob Pebley (@Jacob_Pebley) May 17, 2018

Might want to check with PJ first.

#2

Weren’t we liiiiiiterally just getting wrecked at practice yesterday https://t.co/SYy5DG4Arx — Lia M. Neal (@LiaNeal) May 17, 2018

Ruining the concept of taper for us all.

#1

No matter the month, it’s always fun to drop that World Record splash! Looking forward to more fast racing this week in Indy @USASwimming @stanfordwswim pic.twitter.com/vuWQeszt63 — Katie Ledecky (@katieledecky) May 17, 2018

In the words of Ella Eastin: #sorelatable.