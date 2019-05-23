SwimSwam Pulse: 52% More Excited For Bloomington Than Atlanta

SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side, or you can find the poll embedded at the bottom of this post.

Our most recent poll asked SwimSwam readers whether they were more excited for the Bloomington Pro Swim Series or the Atlanta Classic:

RESULTS

Question: Which meet are you most excited for this weekend?



Bloomington Pro Swim Series – 52.6%

Atlanta Classic – 47.4%

In a narrow poll results, slightly more than half of fans were more excited for the Bloomington Pro Swim Series than the Atlanta Classic running concurrently.

Bloomington had the advantage of the broader Pro Swim Series structure: solid prize money was involved, along with the continuing chase for the overall series title and $10,000 prize and the SwimSquad battles. Bloomington earned 52.6% of the total votes. Also helping Bloomington’s cause was the news that Cody Miller and several of the Indiana pros would be tapering for the event. Meanwhile the Pro Swim Series debut of recently-graduated breaststroke star and world record-holder Lilly King was another big draw in Bloomington.

While Bloomington definitely had the deeper field, Atlanta may have had the bigger names. Caeleb Dressel and Katie Ledecky are probably the two biggest names in American swimming right now. Ledecky competed in Bloomington and Dressel in Atlanta, but Dressel’s wide-ranging event choices drew more headlines and fan intrigue than Ledecky’s more traditional lineup. In addition, the Atlanta meet geographically pulled most of the Georgia pros, including Hali Flickinger, Melanie Margalis and Olivia Smoliga.

Atlanta only pulled 47.4% of the votes though. Fans were frustrated in following the meet, without a live stream and with pretty unreliable live results for much of the event. And the limited depth made prelims much less exciting. Ultimately, though, the two provided pretty similar high-level performances.

Below, vote in our new A3 Performance Poll, which asks voters which of the power-5 conference head coaching hires so far this offseason has been the best:

Which NCAA coaching hire was the best decision? Dan Schemmel to Stanford (men)

Coley Stickels to Alabama (men & women)

Mark Gangloff to UNC (men & women) View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

A3 Performance is an independently-owned, performance swimwear company built on a passion for swimming, athletes, and athletic performance. We encourage swimmers to swim better and faster at all ages and levels, from beginners to Olympians. Driven by a genuine leader and devoted staff that are passionate about swimming and service, A3 Performance strives to inspire and enrich the sport of swimming with innovative and impactful products that motivate swimmers to be their very best – an A3 Performer.

The A3 Performance Poll is courtesy of A3 Performance, a SwimSwam partner