SwimSwam Pulse: 49.8% Saw NC State’s ACC Title Coming

Our most recent poll asked SwimSwam readers to predict the winners of the women’s ACC Championships:

RESULTS

Question: Who is going to win women’s ACCs?



Duke – 3.3%

Florida State – 3.9%

Louisville – 6.6%

NC State – 49.8%

Notre Dame – 2.1%

Virginia Tech – 2.5%

Virginia – 27.7%

UNC – 4.1%

Nearly half of all ballots predicted NC State’s first ACC title on the women’s side since 1980, with only about a quarter predicting Virginia to earn its 10th straight title.

Of course, some of those votes came in after the meet had started, as NC State pulled out to an early lead with some big early swims. Still, the conference title wasn’t really decided until Saturday morning, when the Wolfpack stacked the 200 back enough to all but end any chance their opponents had of running them down.

The ACC is consistently one of the most heated conferences in fan discussions. Certainly, NC State’s fans have become more and more vocal in comment sections as their program has risen to ACC stardom, and there never seems to be a shortage of discussion over teams like Virginia and North Carolina. In just about a week, we had more than 1,000 votes cast in this poll – that’s a product of the ACC’s volatility, but also of February/March being one of the top two busiest seasons for traffic on SwimSwam.com. (The only other events comparable to NCAA and major conference championships are the Olympics and World Championships).

Below, vote in our new A3 Performance Poll, which asks voters to predict another major conference title: the men’s Big Ten.

