SwimSwam Pulse: 41% Pick Sanders To Florida As Biggest NCAA Transfer

41% of voters selected Arizona-to-Florida IMer Grant Sanders as the most impactful transfer of the upcoming NCAA season, besting Auburn-to-NC State sprinter Jacob Molacek and Ohio State-to-Tennessee diver Colin Zeng.

That’s a bit surprising, considering how well NC State fans tend to turn out in our polls (and in our comments section). Molacek has been hailed (rightfully so) as a massive pickup for NC State, especially with several key relay legs graduating. Molacek’s sprinting versatility give the Wolfpack a plethora of options on medleys, with several men among the best in the NCAA at multiple strokes: Molacek (free, breast, fly), Ryan Held (free, fly), Justin Ress (back, free) and Andreas Vazaios (fly, back, free).

On the other hand, Sanders is a tailor-made Florida pickup who follows in the footsteps of other high-profile IM transfers who have worked out incredibly well for the Gators (Conor Dwyer – remember when he was at Iowa? Anyone? – and Jan Switkowski among them). Sanders is a 3:44/1:45 IMer joining a 400 IM factory, so it’s no surprise he’s got SwimSwam voters excited.

Maybe the underrated one in the bunch is Colin Zeng, the 2016 NCAA Champion diver who is moving from Ohio State to Tennessee. Zeng won NCAAs on platform in 2016, and finished 3rd last year. It seems unlikely we’ll see Molacek or Sanders win an NCAA title individually, so there’s an argument to be made for Zeng. But Zeng only has his individual contributions to fall back on, where Molacek and Sanders (1:35.2 in the 200 free) can both have relay impacts as well.

All three appear great fits in their new programs. Molacek is perfect for NC State’s sprint-and-relay-oriented program. Sanders has the grit and versatility to thrive in Florida’s tough system. And Zeng joins a Tennessee dive crew that produced four-time All-American Liam Stone.

