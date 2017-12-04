SwimSwam Pulse: 400 IM Narrowly Edges 200 FR As Fan Choice For Ledecky

SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side, or you can find the poll embedded at the bottom of this post.

Our most recent poll asked SwimSwam readers whether Katie Ledecky should opt for the 200 free or 400 IM at NCAAs this year:

RESULTS

Question: Which event should Katie Ledecky swim on day 3 of NCAAs?



400 IM – 50.4%

200 free – 49.6%

The people have spoken, and Katie Ledecky will be swimming the 400 IM at this year’s NCAA Championships.

Just kidding.

While Ledecky has no obligation to honor the results of an unscientific poll of swim fans, those fans did narrowly vote for the 400 IM over the 200 freestyle as Ledecky’s day 3 event for the 2018 NCAA Championships.

The poll was extremely tight, coming down to just 3 votes – that’s the closest poll result in SwimSwam history and underscores just how tough the decision could be for Ledecky and Stanford coach Greg Meehan.

From a team perspective, Stanford could potentially win either race without Ledecky. Ella Eastin is the defending champ in the 400 IM, and Simone Manuel was third last year in the 200 free. Ledecky tied for the 200 free title last year with Mallory Comerford of Louisville, who does return. A few weeks earlier, she blasted an American record 400 IM to win the Pac-12 title, leading to speculation she could swim the race at NCAAs.

Just last month, Ledecky won the 400 IM at the Art Adamson Invite in College Station, Texas, further stoking the fire that this could be a postseason race for her. Fans voting for the IM over the freestyle is probably wishful thinking, but who can blame them? Ledecky running down the field at the end of a 400 IM would make for one of the most exciting races of an NCAA meet that could be a bit lacking in true title races with champions and heavy favorites returning in nearly every race.

