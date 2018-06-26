SwimSwam Pulse: 39% Pick Prenot To Regain 200 Breast Lead

SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side, or you can find the poll embedded at the bottom of this post.

Our most recent poll asked SwimSwam readers to predict the top men’s 200 breaststroker in the United States by the end of this summer’s season:

RESULTS

Question: Who will be the top American M200 breaststroker by the end of this summer?



Nearly 40% of respondents picked Josh Prenot, who has the fastest career time of the bunch, though he fell to 4th last season and sits just 5th this season.

Prenot is, in fact, the fourth-fastest performer of all-time in the event with his 2:07.17 from U.S. Olympic Trials in 2016. But Prenot had a rough 2017 season, missing the World Championships team entirely and regressing to 2:08.72 in this event. So far this year, he’s only been 2:10.15, checking in behind the three others in our poll and even one new face.

Kevin Cordes has been a consistent presence at the top of this event for the past four and a half years. He led the nation last summer (2:07.41) after sitting second to Prenot in 2016, and Cordes has been the top American 200 breaststroker every other year stretching back to 2013. He received about 31% of the votes, trailing Prenot by about 50 votes.

The current national leader is Andrew Wilson, who went 2:08.52 earlier this spring. He was the second-fastest American last summer as well. Wilson nabbed 13% of the votes, while only 4% went to Nic Fink, the consistent-if-not-flashy performer who has been among the top 3 Americans every year except 2016, when he faded a bit to 5th.

As has been a trend in these type of polls, the ‘other’ category pulled in a fair amount of votes. Popular support seems to be growing for 18-year-old Daniel Roy, who sits third nationally this season after a 2:09.73 in Indianapolis. Other top contenders are Will Licon (2nd nationally this year, 2:09.47), 18-year-old Reece Whitley (2:10.82 last summer) and even World IM champ Chase Kalisz, who sits fourth among Americans this season.

