SwimSwam Podcast: Ray Looze on What Makes a Perfect Breaststroke

We sat down with Indiana head coach Ray Looze, who has built up quite possibly the best breaststroke group on earth. He talks about the ins and outs of learning how to coach breaststroke, what he looks for in potential recruits, and how to build up a great breaststroke. Looze coaches, among others, American greats Cody Miller, Lilly King, and Annie Lazor. He talks about what each of them do really well, and where they don’t necessarily excel.

