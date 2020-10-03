SwimSwam Podcast: Paige McKenna on Distance Training with Bruce Gemmell

On the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Paige McKenna, the #5 recruit on SwimSwam’s Top 20 NCAA Recruits for the class of 2021. McKenna, a Wisconsin commit, opens up about her history in the pool and how she ended up training with Bruce Gemmell at Nation’s Capitol. McKenna’s family lives in Pennsylvania, and her parents have gotten an apartment in Maryland so that Paige is able to train at NCAP, which McKenna admits can be hard being away from half of her family.

She also goes into training distance with Katie Ledecky and why she eats cookie dough before big distance workouts.

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

