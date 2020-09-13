Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

SwimSwam Podcast: Kylee Alons Recalls Epic Relays From High School, College

On SwimSwam Podcast, we’re giving you an in-depth listen at all things swimming. Host Coleman Hodges welcomes guests and guest co-hosts alike to get perspective on our ever-changing swimming universe and break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

I sat down with Kylee Alons, the NC State All-American standout who has been a key relay piece on every team she’s been on since her young days in the pool. Kylee explains what she loves about relays so much as well as some of her most rememberable relay moments, from her time at Fossil Ridge High School and Fort Collins Area Swim Team to her time now as a member of the NC State wolfpack.

Music: Otis McDonald
www.otismacmusic.com

RECENT EPISODES

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!