Kolkata Ke Netaji Subhash Eastern Centre Me Shuru Hui Fit India Freedom Run

Padma Shri Awardee Aur National Women’s Swimming Champion Bula Chowdhury Ne Kolkata Ke Netaji Subhash Eastern Centre Mei Fit India Freedom Run Event Ko Flagged Off Kiya. Is Event Ko Sports Authority Of India Regional Centre Ne Organized Kiya Tha. “Covid-19 Ki Situation Ki Wajah Se Hi Fitness Jaruri Nahi Hai Balki Situation Improve Hone Ke Baad Bhi Ye Utni Hi Important Hai. Agar Aap Fit Hai, To Aapki Family Bhi Fit Rahegi Aur Is Tarah Pura India Fit Rahega. Sabhi Ko Roz Koi Na Koi Fitness Activity Daily Karna Chhaiye,” Unhone Webduniya Ko Kaha. Is Event Ko Sabhi Staff Members, Officers, Coaches Aur Regional Director In Charge Vineet Kumar Ne Attend Kiya Tha.

Aap Me Se Jo Young Swimmers Hai Wo Ho Sakta Hai Bula Chowdhury Ka Name Na Jante Ho, Lekin Bula Chowdhury Apne Time Ki Behad Famous Swimmer Rah Chuki Hai. Inhone Apna First National 9 Saal Ki Age Me Khela Tha Jisme Inhone 6 Event Me 6 Gold Medal Hasil Kiya. Aage Inhone Apni Swimming Aur Improve Kari And Junior And National Championships Me Inhone Kafi Sare Medals Jeete. Inhone 1991 Ke South Asian Federation Games Me 6 Gold Medals Jeete.

Bula Chowdhury Ki Achievements