SwimSwam Podcast: Josh Matheny Breaks Down Ideal Breaststroke Race Strategies

On SwimSwam Podcast, we’re giving you an in-depth listen at all things swimming. Host Coleman Hodges welcomes guests and guest co-hosts alike to get perspective on our ever-changing swimming universe and break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

I sat down with World Jr Champion and high school senior Josh Matheny to talk breaststroke. He gave me his background in swimming, how he’s developed his breaststroke over the years, and some of his best races and how he executed them.

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

