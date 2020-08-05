SwimSwam Podcast: Jeremy Kipp Recalls Epic Practice Stories From Salo-led USC

On SwimSwam Podcast, we’re giving you an in-depth listen at all things swimming. Host Coleman Hodges welcomes guests and guest co-hosts alike to get perspective on our ever-changing swimming universe and break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with new USC head coach Jeremy Kipp to talk Southern Cal past, present, and future. Kipp told us what he’s excited to come back to at USC after having been the head coach for Boise State and Northwestern, including (if you can believe it) the traffic. He also reminisced on some of the distance practices he coached at during his first stint with the trojans, with famed Olympians like Ous Mellouli and Larsen Jensen.

