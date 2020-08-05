Auboeck Falls Just Short Of 200 Free Tokyo Cut On Final Night In Graz

2020 AUSTRIAN CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2020 Austrian Championships wrapped up from Graz with last night’s 400m freestyle winner Felix Auboeck falling painstakingly close to capturing his 2nd Olympic-qualifying mark of the meet.

Topping the 4free podium last night, the former Michigan Wolverine posted a winning time of 3:45.60 to get under the FINA ‘A’ cut of 3:46.78 and the event to his lineup for Tokyo. He had already qualified in 800m free at a previous meet.

In the men’s 200m free this evening, Auboeck stopped the clock in a time of 1:47.16 to sit just .14 outside of the FINA ‘A’ cub of 1:47.02. Splitting 53.10/54.06, Auboeck still managed to post the 2nd fastest outing of his career, positioned only behind the 1:46.64 national record he logged at last month’s 4 Nations meet. However, that meet was not a FINA-sanctioned Olympic-qualifying competition.

Nonetheless, Auboeck will have several more opportunities to get after this 200m free mark, as will his teammates in their respective events. For instance, Lena Kreundl‘s 100m fly winning time here of 1:00.31 needs to drop by 3 seconds, while Heiko Gigler needs to shave off a fair amount from his 53.23 100m fly outing here as well.

Marlene Kahler has already qualified for Tokyo in the 800m and 1500m free events, but her time here of 1:59.60 in the 200m free will need to dive into the 1:57.28 realm to add the event to her Olympic repertoire.

Multiple Title Winners Here: