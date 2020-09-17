SwimSwam Podcast: Jack Spitser on Creating a SwimSwam Magazine Cover

On SwimSwam Podcast, we’re giving you an in-depth listen at all things swimming. Host Coleman Hodges welcomes guests and guest co-hosts alike to get perspective on our ever-changing swimming universe and break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Jack Spitser, the chief photographer for SwimSwam and SwimSwam magazine. Jack’s swim roots go deep, and he’s learned from the best in the biz (namely Mike Lewis) how to shoot swimming in a creative and impactful way. He delves into his process for choosing a cover photo and how he manipulates it to become more than a picture, but a statement and piece of art.

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

RECENT EPISODES

Opinions, beliefs and viewpoints of the interviewed guests do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of the hosts, SwimSwam Partners, LLC and/or SwimSwam advertising partners.