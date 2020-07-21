Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

SwimSwam Podcast: How Does Katie Hoff Build Swim Strength on Dry Land?

We sat down with Olympic medalist and world champion Katie Hoff, who has stayed busy during this quarantine. Not only has her TikTok game been on point, but she has also started a new dryland swim program, Synergy Dryland. Hoff talks us through how she came to appreciate swim-specific training outside of the pool in her later years of the sport, and how dating a football player (now her husband) helped her change her perspective.

