SwimSwam Podcast: Erik Posegay on Coaching Phelps, Dwyer, Agnel Under One Roof

On SwimSwam Podcast, we’re giving you an in-depth listen at all things swimming. Host Coleman Hodges welcomes guests and guest co-hosts alike to get perspective on our ever-changing swimming universe and break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Wisconsin assistant coach, Erik Posegay. Before breaking into the college coaching ranks, Posegay was Bob Bowman’s assistant coach at North Baltimore, which included working with the likes of Michael Phelps, Yannick Agnel, Conor Dwyer, and more. Posegay got real with some of the sets they threw down and how he may have ended up learning more from them than vice versa.

Music: Otis McDonald
www.otismacmusic.com

