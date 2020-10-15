Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

SwimSwam Podcast: BBC’s Nick Hope Previews the Upcoming ISL Season

On the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with BBC’s Nick Hope, who will be covering the entirety of ISL Season 2 for the BBC. Hope is also a swimmer himself, having been a captain on his university team as well as recently going to masters world championships. Hope and I take you through what we’re looking forward to for this upcoming ISL season.

Music: Otis McDonald
www.otismacmusic.com

