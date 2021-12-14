Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

SwimSwam Breakdown: Winter Jrs, SC World Champ Preview, & Sjostrom in the NCAA

This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we discussed the 2021 Speedo Winter Junior Championships, the upcoming Short Course World Championships, and the prospect of Sarah Sjostrom being an NCAA swimmer. See below for full list of topics:

McKeown-Hodges-McKeon-Campbell
41 minutes ago

going by his insta, Zac SC had a 1 month break after tokyo and returned to the pool at the start of september

Ledecky will go 3:55 in Paris
18 minutes ago

Look, I don’t mean to be THAT person, but titmus going a 4:04 isn’t an indication that she’s gonna be the favorite in Paris. I’m not saying she isn’t the favorite but an in season time from 3 years in advance doesn’t mean anything. Ledecky went a 4:00 and had a negative prelims split race and you guys said nothing about it on the podcast last week despite the time being four seconds faster

Like titmus is great and all and I thought her 200 was promising but her 400 time isn’t an indication of anything and also it wouldn’t have medaled it would have placed 6th

Ledecky will go 3:55 in Paris
Reply to  Ledecky will go 3:55 in Paris
12 minutes ago

I agree that zac stuebbly cook wasn’t talked about enough though

Troyyy
Reply to  Ledecky will go 3:55 in Paris
6 seconds ago

S-Cook seems destined to pop a 2:05 next year. It doesn’t look like he’s planning an off year like some others.

Troyyy
Reply to  Ledecky will go 3:55 in Paris
2 minutes ago

Agree 👍

Troyyy
4 minutes ago

Interesting article about C1 about her extended break and resuming training at the end of the year: https://www.instagram.com/p/CWPBohFBjH4/

