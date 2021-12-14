SwimSwam Breakdown: Winter Jrs, SC World Champ Preview, & Sjostrom in the NCAA

This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we discussed the 2021 Speedo Winter Junior Championships, the upcoming Short Course World Championships, and the prospect of Sarah Sjostrom being an NCAA swimmer. See below for full list of topics:
- Winter Jr Champs were nuts. Just nuts. Kids are so fast these days. See full coverage of that meet here.
- Short Course Worlds start in Thursday, and we discussed our must-see events for the meet, including the men’s 400 IM, men’s 200 free and the women’s 50 fly.
- The Queensland Championships signaled the first big post-Olympic racing for many Aussies, including defending Olympic champs Zac Stubblety-Cook, who posted a blazing 2:07.00 200 Breast, and Ariarne Titmus, who took the 400 free in 4:04.
- The CSCAA released their Top-100 College Coaches of All-Time this week. Who do you think deserves to be on the list?
SINK or SWIM
- We had a Shouts from the Stands post this week hypothesizing what it would have been like if Sarah Sjostrom swam in the NCAA. Do you think she would have broken records in the 50 free, 100 free, and 100 fly?
- Golden Goggles saw, among other awards, Katie Ledecky win her 7th Athlete of the Year award, tying her with Michael Phelps for the most of all-time. Will Ledecky win an 8th in her career to pass the GOAT?
- International rising star David Popovici announced a sponsorship deal with arena this week. Do you think this will lead to medals this week in Abu Dhabi at SC Worlds?
going by his insta, Zac SC had a 1 month break after tokyo and returned to the pool at the start of september
Look, I don’t mean to be THAT person, but titmus going a 4:04 isn’t an indication that she’s gonna be the favorite in Paris. I’m not saying she isn’t the favorite but an in season time from 3 years in advance doesn’t mean anything. Ledecky went a 4:00 and had a negative prelims split race and you guys said nothing about it on the podcast last week despite the time being four seconds faster
Like titmus is great and all and I thought her 200 was promising but her 400 time isn’t an indication of anything and also it wouldn’t have medaled it would have placed 6th
I agree that zac stuebbly cook wasn’t talked about enough though
S-Cook seems destined to pop a 2:05 next year. It doesn’t look like he’s planning an off year like some others.
Agree 👍
Interesting article about C1 about her extended break and resuming training at the end of the year: https://www.instagram.com/p/CWPBohFBjH4/