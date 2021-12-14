Schoenmaker, Matt Sates Out of World SC Championships Amid Omicron Surge

More medal contenders have had to withdraw from the Short Course World Championships at the last minute.

South African Matthew Sates will be scratched at the technical meeting, coach Tom Rushton told SwimSwam on Tuesday. Sates, like many South Africans, is having trouble getting out of the country because of the prevelance of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, which is the World Health Organization’s latest “variant of concern.”

While scientists are still learning more about the omicron variant, early research shows that it is more viral, but produces milder symptoms, than the world’s current dominant variant, the Delta variant. There is also concern that current vaccines are less effective against Omicron.

While Rushton is officially at the meet with the Estonian team, and especially his trained athlete Kregor Zirk, he is also the personal coach of Chad le Clos. Le Clos left South Africa in order to attend the International Swimming Leauge and has not returned, so he is still expected to compete, and Rushton is going to informally represent South Africa at the meet’s technical meeting because the rest of the delegation is stuck at home.

Olympic gold medalist and new World Record holder Tatjana Schoenmaker is not expected to attend either, though it’s unclear at this point if that is for the same reason as Sates. She was listed on the initial entry lists.

That leaves a South African team of Le Clos, Brad Tandy, Tayla Lovemore, and MC Pulford. Tandy and Lovemore train in the United States, and Pulford trains in Australia. That four swimmer roster is a drop from the 19 South Africans who were originally entered.

Countries around the world have scrambled to put travel restrictions in place from South Africa, where the Omicron variant was first discovered, though some scientists think that Omicron infections there are peaking just a month after the variant was first discovered. Because of the timing of the news of Omicron spreading around the world was so close to the start of the championships, any creativity in working around travel bans was limited.

South Africa is currently averaging over 20,000 daily cases of COVID-19, which is its highest of the pandemic so far. That is a rate of around 34 cases/100,000 population.

The UAE, meanwhile, is one of the few countries in the world that is currently seeing very low, and still declining, case counts. The country is averaging only 74 new cases per day. That’s less than 1 per 100,000 residents in the country of 10 million. The UAE has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world, with Bloomberg reporting that almost 84% of the country’s population is fully vaccinated, and that over 30% have received a booster dose. In South Africa, only 26.1% of the population is fully vaccinated.

Other late withdraws from the meet so far include Abbie Wood (mono), Penny Oleksiak (back), and Felipe Lima (personal).