SwimSwam Breakdown: Men’s NCAA Review, 2024 Trials in Indy, and ISL Cancelled

This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we discuss the men’s NCAA Championships, the 2024 Olympic swimming Trials heading *allegedly* heading back to Indianapolis, and ISL Season 4 getting canceled. See list of full topics below:
- 0:00 SwimSwam Breakdown Introduction
- 0:50 Men’s NCAA Review
- 4:27 2024 Olympic Trials in Indy
SINK or SWIM
- 13:30 Will Caeleb Dressel will go 47 in the 100m free in San Antonio?
- 16:22 Will Katie Ledecky Break a US Open record in San Antonio?
- 18:39 After canceling Season 4, will ISL athletes get paid in 2022?
- 24:34 Should Russian & Belarusian Athletes be Allowed to Compete at World Champs?
- 29:09 Will Maggie MacNeil go Best Times in SCY as a Cal Bear?
No, 48 low
No
No
I was against the sport ban until they held their little propaganda party with Olympic athletes but now I say yes
Yes
Of note about Texas usually winning based on having the superstar winning multiple races… They won last years NCAA with only one winner and it was a diver