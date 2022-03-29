Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

SwimSwam Breakdown: Men’s NCAA Review, 2024 Trials in Indy, and ISL Cancelled

Comments: 2

This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we discuss the men’s NCAA Championships, the 2024 Olympic swimming Trials heading *allegedly* heading back to Indianapolis, and ISL Season 4 getting canceled. See list of full topics below:

  • 0:00 SwimSwam Breakdown Introduction
  • 0:50 Men’s NCAA Review
  • 4:27 2024 Olympic Trials in Indy

SINK or SWIM

  • 13:30 Will Caeleb Dressel will go 47 in the 100m free in San Antonio?
  • 16:22 Will Katie Ledecky Break a US Open record in San Antonio?
  • 18:39 After canceling Season 4, will ISL athletes get paid in 2022?
  • 24:34 Should Russian & Belarusian Athletes be Allowed to Compete at World Champs?
  • 29:09 Will Maggie MacNeil go Best Times in SCY as a Cal Bear?

Troyy
30 minutes ago

Will Caeleb Dressel will go 47 in the 100m free in San Antonio?
No, 48 low

Will Katie Ledecky Break a US Open record in San Antonio?
No

After canceling Season 4, will ISL athletes get paid in 2022?
No

Should Russian & Belarusian Athletes be Allowed to Compete at World Champs?
I was against the sport ban until they held their little propaganda party with Olympic athletes but now I say yes

Will Maggie MacNeil go Best Times in SCY as a Cal Bear?
Yes

CanSwim13
46 minutes ago

Of note about Texas usually winning based on having the superstar winning multiple races… They won last years NCAA with only one winner and it was a diver

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

