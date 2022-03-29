SLS Background Checks: Have Confidence Your Swimmer Is Safer With Us

Courtesy of Summer League Swimming, a SwimSwam partner.

In all facets of life, knowing your child is in good hands is a parent’s number one priority. At Summer League Swimming (SLS), you can have peace of mind that your swimmer is safer with us through our extensive background checks.

SLS offers no less than Level 2 Background Checks for coaches, officials, volunteers and staff, providing your swimmer with a safer, more secure environment to grow and develop their skills.

Responsibility Begins Here

As you probably know by now, participating in summer league swimming is a great way for young people to build character and learn valuable life skills that carry on beyond the pool deck.

Unfortunately, youth sports programs (including summer league swim programs) can also attract dangerous individuals in search of young victims to groom for future abuse. Because of the age and vulnerability of many summer league swimmers, it’s imperative that all swimmers are assured a safer and more secure environment – an environment with a reduced risk of physical, emotional, mental, or sexual harm.

For those reasons, regular background checks for summer league swim coaches, officials, volunteers, and staff at summer league swimming events are fast becoming a requirement in many cities and states. If they’re not required today, they will be soon – and for good reason.

Did You Know There Are Over 1,200 Background Check Companies In The US?

It’s true! And many of those 1,200 companies offer low-quality background checks. These low-quality background checks have plagued the youth sports sector – a major factor in creating unsafe environments for children and youth on and off the pool deck.

At SLS, we want to do better so you can be better. In order to do this, we’ve partnered up with Sterling Volunteers, an industry leader and trusted advisor in background screening.

Summer League Swimming gives you access to the only background check platform tailored to the specific needs of youth sports organizations, and is designed to make background screening of SLS members faster, easier and less costly.

What Sets Our Background Checks Apart

To save money, many organizations only offer a basic background check that does NOT include a county search. Why is this a big deal? Because only about half of the counties in the US report to the national database. That means about half of offenders can slip through the cracks without a proper county search.

At SLS, we know you want to go that extra lap to create a safer environment for your swimmers so we offer nothing less than an ADVANCED LEVEL Background Check.

Using a combination of proprietary technology and a set of unique criminal locators, our background check platform finds more criminal records at America’s county and state courthouses and delivers the most accurate information available about your volunteers. The screening process goes far beyond the stale, instant database background checks and incomplete searches used by other providers.

The Advanced Level 2 background check offered by Summer League Swimming includes:

Social Security Trace

Government Watch List Search (OFAC)

50 State DOJ Sex Offender Registry

Nationwide Database Search with primary source validation

Automatic current county/state of residence search going back 7 years

Monthly updates. Information is updated for you free of charge each month for the first year so you have the added security of monitoring your information for new criminal records.

Learn more about Our Advanced Level background check here

Between SLS’s unmatched summer league swimming coach certification course and comprehensive background checks, you can be confident your swimmers are being led by the best qualified coaches in your area.

About Summer League Swimming

Summer League Swimming is the only organization with a comprehensive youth protection program to serve 3-4 million summer league and recreational swimmers, and our decades of experience provides unmatched quality.