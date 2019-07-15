Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Welcome, Baby Jones!

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.

Featured Instagram Post of the Week:

the dog days of summer 🐶

We’d like to think this dog was totally chill and into this, but…

10.

Love to see it!

9.

Solid advice.

8.

*Anyone who has ever painted their nails for school/work then gone to morning practice first lets out a small shudder*

7.

At least you’d know?

6.

And we’re proud of you, too.

5.

Brother of the year?

4.

The accessories make the outfit work 😂 it’s clearly taper and I am getting well rested even with jetlag, shopping makes it all better too… @arenawaterinstinct #swimmerinfluencer A szemüveg öltöztet 😂 egyértelműen kezdek nagyon pihent lenni és egy kis vásárlással a jetlag is könnyebben leküzdhető…

Please don’t make goggles the new “it” accessory by making them look this stylish, Katinka. They already cost enough!

3.

Justin’s honesty continues to amuse.

2.

Amazing.

1.

Welcome, Avyn! Do Garrett Weber-Gale and Jason Lezak have kids? If so, we’ve got an idea… We also hope you become BFFs with the newest Lochte.

