Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Welcome, Baby Jones!

We’d like to think this dog was totally chill and into this, but…

10.

Swimmer Circle of Life: lessons, summer swim, club, collegiate, coach more swimmers. Congrats @maddy_rymer on your first head coach win. @swimswamnews pic.twitter.com/ijjpuFAXdY — Matthew Rymer (@rymer17) July 15, 2019

Love to see it!

9.

This facebook comment came up in my memories. I guess I just felt like this was sound advice to give to someone who was contemplating not showing up for swim practice? lmao pic.twitter.com/fou5Q23z5S — postgradison (@goformadison) July 14, 2019

Solid advice.

8.

I painted my nails last night and this is how they look after my morning practice today… @SpeedoUSA you should partner with Malibu to create a chlorine and water resistant nail polish!! This is a huge market for women everywhere of all ages!! @swimswamnews @kylesockwell pic.twitter.com/R6Lav3j8pW — Lauren Jones (@Ljones6635) July 10, 2019

*Anyone who has ever painted their nails for school/work then gone to morning practice first lets out a small shudder*

7.

Great, so I could see how slow I was going while @A_Ipsen and @ALinker2 were lapping me in long course distance free sets https://t.co/TRXMl9E1ZP — Austin Snyder (@austinsnyder93) July 11, 2019

At least you’d know?

6.

My son is eating beef jerky at his swim meet… I said “more like a swim MEAT” and pointed at it. He rolled his eyes. “Not even worthy of words” level of disappointment. I am proud of it. — Jimmie Whisman (@WhismanSucks) July 13, 2019

And we’re proud of you, too.

5.

A play in three acts (yes that was actually my best time) pic.twitter.com/dTnCGaOwKs — Andrew Gemmell (@ADGemmell) July 9, 2019

Brother of the year?

4.

Please don’t make goggles the new “it” accessory by making them look this stylish, Katinka. They already cost enough!

3.

My coach when I don’t touch the wall with two hands 😭 https://t.co/e6cgHGvu8M — Justin Wright (@THE_MrRight) July 15, 2019

Justin’s honesty continues to amuse.

2.

Ashley Twichell makes her first Olympic team in her fourth try, becoming the oldest U.S. Olympic rookie swimmer since 1908 and the third-oldest U.S. Olympic female swimmer ever after Dara Torres and Jenny Thompson via the OlyMADMen. https://t.co/9yiLYT6EUb — Nick Zaccardi (@nzaccardi) July 14, 2019

Amazing.

1.

We would like to introduce you all to our world, Ayvn Cullen Jones! He came in to this world on July 11th, 2019. Weighing 6 lbs 9 oz and 20in, he is perfect! We are so in love with our little angel and can not stop staring at him!baby boy. 💙 #AyvnJones #AyvnCullenJones #ACJ #AC pic.twitter.com/C0Z4LY7nZc — Cullen Jones (@CullenJones) July 12, 2019

Welcome, Avyn! Do Garrett Weber-Gale and Jason Lezak have kids? If so, we’ve got an idea… We also hope you become BFFs with the newest Lochte.

