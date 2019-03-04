Swimming’s TopTenTweets: WAC Championship Beard

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse. From swim meet artwork to stellar school projects, scroll to see what made the cut!

Featured Instagram Post of the Week:

Live look at anyone who tried to pack for a travel meet in one bag.

10.

Extremely niche content, but we’re here for it.

9.

To pass the time at meets, our team draws our coaches! @VELOaquatics @USASwimming pic.twitter.com/G84Ufz7Y7B — Tarin Rietz (@tarinrietz) March 2, 2019

Swimming might be the only sport where you can practice your other hobbies while in the middle of a competition.

8.

Love a good typo.

7.

Texas 200 Free Final Tonight pic.twitter.com/pGqoShFM0i — swimnerd (@SwimNerds) March 1, 2019

“Only” six of those swimmers could advance, but wow.

6.

Curious if they even meant for swimming specifically, or just in general? Also, anybody know who the girl is and if she’s famous?

5.

Quinn got to be her swim hero today for 2nd grade Famous American Day! Very proud of her hard work on this speech. 🏊🏻‍♀️🥇Sorry to wiki your life, @katieledecky pic.twitter.com/zbMHaYfAgY — Jada Young (@JadaYoung00) February 25, 2019

Absolutely adorable.

4.

mIchiGaN haS A bAcKsTroke ProBlEm pic.twitter.com/QbWKZNR3DP — Alex King (@The_Sax_King) February 28, 2019

Our bad… Glad the King sense of humor is showing through, though.

3.

I don’t know what to think of this 1:37.3 for the last 200 other than that I’m jealous… always wanted to come back 1:38 and never got it. Congrats Felix @felixauboeck @umichswimdive #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/bzwaD87ZZX — Connor Lee Jaeger (@conjaeg) March 1, 2019

We’re going to start getting excited on Connor’s behalf every time someone closes in a 1:38.

2.

Find what you’re passionate about. Do it. And don’t let ANYONE bring you down. — Simone Manuel (@swimone) March 3, 2019

Just a little reminder!

1.

Two years ago, Coach Schaffer made a deal with the team.. If they were to win a WAC Championship, he’d let the team dye is beard purple.. Well.. a deal is a deal! Coach is a man of his word! #LopesUp pic.twitter.com/Shqj6hCzS5 — GCU Swim & Dive (@GCU_Swimming) March 3, 2019

Good to see last year’s NCAA beard is being put to good use.

Thanks to Arena for supporting Swimming’s TopTenTweets. Arena is the authentic waterwear brand for athletes and real sport lovers. Wherever there is sport in the water, there is Arena. In 2012, Arena became the Exclusive Outfitter of the U.S. National Team and Title Sponsor of USA Swimming’s Grand Prix Series. A company with a rich, 40-year history of providing top swimming technology, Arena continues to lead the industry with its excellence in racing gear. Proud producers of the POWERSKIN Carbon-Pro Mark 2, Arena outfits some of the world’s fastest swimmers in its cutting-edge suit technology. For our full line of racing, training and accessories, visit www.arenausa.com.

Arena Instagram – @ArenaUSA

Arena Facebook – @ArenaUSA

Arena Twitter – @ArenaUSA

Arena USA is a SwimSwam Partner