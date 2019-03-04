Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Swimming’s TopTenTweets: WAC Championship Beard

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse. From swim meet artwork to stellar school projects, scroll to see what made the cut!

Featured Instagram Post of the Week:

View this post on Instagram

We've all had swim bags like this. You've got it buddy! Happy Friday! (🎥: @arenapolska) #team45 #arenawaterinstinct

A post shared by arenausa (@arenausa) on

Live look at anyone who tried to pack for a travel meet in one bag.

10.

Extremely niche content, but we’re here for it.

9.

Swimming might be the only sport where you can practice your other hobbies while in the middle of a competition.

8.

Love a good typo.

7.

“Only” six of those swimmers could advance, but wow.

6.

View this post on Instagram

My senior year in high school. Yes my shirt says crapple, and that hair… omg! #tbt #yearbook #fro

A post shared by Ryanlochte (@ryanlochte) on

Curious if they even meant for swimming specifically, or just in general? Also, anybody know who the girl is and if she’s famous?

5.

Absolutely adorable.

4.

Our bad… Glad the King sense of humor is showing through, though.

3.

We’re going to start getting excited on Connor’s behalf every time someone closes in a 1:38.

2.

Just a little reminder!

1.

Good to see last year’s NCAA beard is being put to good use.

Thanks to Arena for supporting Swimming's TopTenTweets.

About Torrey Hart

Torrey Hart

Torrey is from Oakland, CA, and majors in media studies and American studies at Claremont McKenna College, where she swims distance freestyle for the Claremont-Mudd-Scripps team. Outside of SwimSwam, she has bylines at Yahoo Sports, SB Nation, and The Student Life newspaper.

