Swimming’s TopTenTweets: The Results are Unofficial

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.
Featured Instagram Post of the Week:
So genuinely intrigued by the new suit!
10.
Swimming gets you tired like nothing else. Been running, lifting and cycling for the past three months, but getting back in the pool to do a swim workout will knock me out, at minimum, for a 4 hour nap😴so shoutout to swimmers
— Maddy Banic (@madeline_banic) June 6, 2019
There’s just nothing like it!
9.
same???????? he ain’t special https://t.co/9VVJ11IPfK
— sirena (@realcarlwheezy) June 5, 2019
Stars: they’re really just like us.
8.
*Raining outside*
Non swimmer: YoU'rE a SwImMeR YoU sHoUlD LiKe BeInG WeT
Me: pic.twitter.com/nEr59YuYe6
— Ryan Held (@heldilox) June 6, 2019
Relatable.
7.
Oh wow. May wanna re-count that one🙈 https://t.co/1kV6leR19S
— Michael Phelps (@MichaelPhelps) June 7, 2019
Whoopsie.
6.
FIRST DAY of long course practice got me like… 🙂 @swimswamnews @swimmerproblems pic.twitter.com/0Ac8VejQha
— Rosie✨ (@Rosie_Posey108) June 3, 2019
That’s from ONE day?
5.
Nothing is going to stop us from getting to swim practice 😀🏊♀️ pic.twitter.com/E8G6DnJCs7
— Patricia Campbell (@Patrici95384231) June 3, 2019
We appreciate the dedication.
4.
A little fun after Elite practice. #summer #faceplant pic.twitter.com/eNsfhEcgci
— Tsunami Swim Team (@tstkc) June 4, 2019
Post-practice diving board time is the real mark of summer swim season.
3.
Can we get a reaction time on her?
2.
Have you ever swum a length of butterfly just so the person eyeballing your lane won’t attempt getting in with you???? #Daily
— Michael Andrew (@SwimmerMichael) June 4, 2019
Landing in Nice was nice… #IHadToDoIt
— Michael Andrew (@SwimmerMichael) June 5, 2019
Currently editing/looking for a yacht I can afford… turns out I don’t have $33m 🤦🏽♂️ #SillyMe
— Michael Andrew (@SwimmerMichael) June 6, 2019
Michael Andrew recently started using Twitter again it’s a 10/10 follow.
1.
*finishes a 200 fly*
Announcer: The results are unofficial.
Me trying to play it cool despite not touching a single wall with two hands:
https://t.co/PeRpYEAHZP
— Justin Wright (@THE_MrRight) June 3, 2019
Justin’s honesty is refreshing.
Arena Instagram – @ArenaUSA
Arena Facebook – @ArenaUSA
Arena Twitter – @ArenaUSA
Arena USA is a SwimSwam Partner
Leave a Reply