Swimming’s TopTenTweets: The Results are Unofficial

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.

Featured Instagram Post of the Week:

So genuinely intrigued by the new suit!

10.

Swimming gets you tired like nothing else. Been running, lifting and cycling for the past three months, but getting back in the pool to do a swim workout will knock me out, at minimum, for a 4 hour nap😴so shoutout to swimmers — Maddy Banic (@madeline_banic) June 6, 2019

There’s just nothing like it!

9.

Stars: they’re really just like us.

8.

*Raining outside*

Non swimmer: YoU'rE a SwImMeR YoU sHoUlD LiKe BeInG WeT

Me: pic.twitter.com/nEr59YuYe6 — Ryan Held (@heldilox) June 6, 2019

Relatable.

7.

Oh wow. May wanna re-count that one🙈 https://t.co/1kV6leR19S — Michael Phelps (@MichaelPhelps) June 7, 2019

Whoopsie.

6.

That’s from ONE day?

5.

Nothing is going to stop us from getting to swim practice 😀🏊‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/E8G6DnJCs7 — Patricia Campbell (@Patrici95384231) June 3, 2019

We appreciate the dedication.

4.

Post-practice diving board time is the real mark of summer swim season.

3.

Can we get a reaction time on her?

2.

Have you ever swum a length of butterfly just so the person eyeballing your lane won’t attempt getting in with you???? #Daily — Michael Andrew (@SwimmerMichael) June 4, 2019

Landing in Nice was nice… #IHadToDoIt — Michael Andrew (@SwimmerMichael) June 5, 2019

Currently editing/looking for a yacht I can afford… turns out I don’t have $33m 🤦🏽‍♂️ #SillyMe — Michael Andrew (@SwimmerMichael) June 6, 2019

Michael Andrew recently started using Twitter again it’s a 10/10 follow.

1.

*finishes a 200 fly* Announcer: The results are unofficial. Me trying to play it cool despite not touching a single wall with two hands: https://t.co/PeRpYEAHZP — Justin Wright (@THE_MrRight) June 3, 2019

Justin’s honesty is refreshing.

