Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Katie Ledecky’s Past Decade

We’re back with swimming’s top 10 tweets, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse. From yet another impressive Indiana breaststroke set to some classic taper shenanigans, scroll to see what made the cut!

#10

Make every day count! We are excited for the Winter Games to get started. Our turn is coming soon. pic.twitter.com/eTf7Zocozv — USA Swimming Stats (@USASwimStats) February 7, 2018

Make that 895.

#9

We respect the #hustle.

#8

Any one else do 6,300 yards of Breast stroke tonight? Squad killed it👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/1No64LGjVQ — Cody Miller (@swimiller) February 8, 2018

Consider our jaws permanently dropped when it comes to the IU breaststroke crew.

#7

You can run, but you can’t hind.

#6

Michael phelps and Katie ledecky — Coach Brian Fazzino (@coachfazzino) February 9, 2018

It had to be said.

#5

The things swimmers find the energy to do!!! You know it's Taper Time!!! Ryan Troy and CJ Hills working synchro stick balancing tricks!!!😂😂😂 #swimswam #skills -your turn @SwimCoachMarsh pic.twitter.com/YZOmviIsLa — Pam Swander (@coachpamswander) February 10, 2018

Taper brings out the best in everyone.

#4

The sport is called swimming for a reason. We shouldn't be wasting our time underwater. — Daniel Roy (@droy117) February 6, 2018

Quite the #hottake.

#3

Olympic Gold Medalist, IU swimmer, and Chesterton grad Blake Pieroni at the girls state swim finals to cheer on the Trojans! pic.twitter.com/AkJ0DnuOy2 — Jeff Van Drie (@JeffVanDrie) February 10, 2018

It's not everyday you get to meet 2x Olympian🥇🥇 Lilly King🏊‍♂️🏊‍♀️🏊‍♂️ #nbd pic.twitter.com/sIeyNXsaVr — Griffin Mann (@griffin_mann_) February 10, 2018

Lilly King is #goals: she did a 6,300-yard breaststroke practice then showed up to watch high school swimming. Blake Pieroni is pretty cool too.

#2

10 yeаrs ago: A 9-year-old named Katie Ledecky gets an autograph from Michael Phelps (Credit: Ledecky Family) pic.twitter.com/SGlU09NklS — History Lovers Club (@historylvrsclub) January 29, 2018

In 2008 she started from the bottom…

#1

… and in 2018 she’s here.