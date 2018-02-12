GLVC Day 4 Recap: Drury Women Win Again, UIndy Men Unseat Drury

2018 GLVC CHAMPIONSHIPS

Wednesday-Saturday, Febraury 7-10th

Crawfordsville High School, Crawfordsville, IN

Short course yards

Complete results

FINAL TEAM SCORES

Women

Drury – 898.5 Indianapolis – 756.5 Truman State – 655 McKendree – 366 William Jewell – 290 Bellarmine – 251 UMSL – 227 Lewis – 207 Maryville – 100

Men

Indianapolis – 845 Drury – 695 Missouri S&T – 574.5 Truman State – 405 McKendree – 364 William Jewell – 340 Lewis – 207 UMSL – 195 Bellarmine – 103 Maryville – 50.5

Drury’s women and Indianapolis’ men both held on to win on the final day of the GLVC Championships. Drury has now taken 2 women’s titles in a row, while Indy denied the Drury men a 3-peat. McKendree finished 4th in the women’s meet and 5th in the men’s in the team’s 2nd year of existence.

Joan Casanovas‘ undefeated streak at this meet was broken when he finished 4th in the 1650. Casanovas won the 200, 500, and 1000 free this week, breaking the GLVC record in all 3. There were 4 more GLVC records broken on the 4th and final day, bringing the total records broken at the meet to 15.

WOMEN’S 1650 FREE

GLVC record – 16:50.91

Erica Dahlgren (Drury) – 16:48.62 Laura Boardman (Indy) – 17:08.59 Megan Mensinger (Truman State) – 17:15.94

Erica Dahlgren went her 2nd fastest time off the season to win the mile by 20 seconds over 2nd place finisher Laura Boardman, and break the GLVC record. Dahlgren’s time of 16:48.62 was just 2 seconds off her season best of 16:46.53, which is 5th in the D2 national rankings. Dahlgren took out the race aggressively then her splits slowed down very slightly throughout the rest of the race. Her 1st 100 was 56.90, and her next 5 100s were 1:00s, before she floated up to 1:01s, then 1:02s eventually.

MEN’S 1650 FREE

GLVC record – 15:25.83

Tim Samuelsen (S&T) – 15:20.15 Adam Rosipal (Indy) – 15:24.63 Alex Reinbrecht (Drury) – 15:30.82

Tim Samuelsen blasted a 15:20.15 to go the fastest time in the NCAA D2 this season, break Joan Casanovas‘ GLVC record, and narrowly miss the NCAA ‘A’ cut of 15:19.06. Samuelsen negative split the race, and descended his 500s, going 4:41.23, 4:39.51, 4:37.13, and 1:22.24 on the final 150. Adam Rosipal went a season best by 8 seconds to come in 2nd with a 15:24.63, the 4th best time in the national rankings. Alex Reinbrecht was off his season best by 5 seconds, but still came in 3rd. His season best of 15:15.35 is 5th in the D2 rankings. Joan Casanovas came in 4th with a 15:31.58, which is his fastest time of the season by 4 seconds, and good for 7th in the rankings. However, it should be noted that Casanovas’ time was well of the pace he set when he won the 1000 on day 1. The pace from his 1000 on day 1 would have put him slightly under 15 minutes.

WOMEN’S 100 FREE

GLVC record – 49.07

Zuzanna Chwadeczko won the 100 free by over a second with a season best and Division 2 leading time of 49.80. Chwadeczko blasted a fast 23.78 1st 50, and came home in 26.02, which was just .01 seconds faster than Krystal Caylor‘s 2nd split of 26.03. Krystal Caylor tied Abby Lunzmann for 2nd at 50.84, a season best for Lunzmann, and Caylor’s 2nd fastest time of the season (50.50 best).

MEN’S 100 FREE

GLVC record – 43.67

Matija Pucarevic went out the fastest, posting a 20.92 on the 1st 50, but was overtaken by Guilherme Zavaneli and Xander Skinner on the 2nd 50. Zavaneli’s final time of 44.03 was just off his season best of 43.94, which is the 9th fastest in the D2 rankings. Morgan Meyer came in 4th just behind Pucarevic at 44.39.

WOMEN’S 200 BACK

GLVC record – 1:57.83

Stephanie Palczynski (Lewis) – 2:00.06 Meredith Geyer (McKendree) – 2:01.00 Sydney Rey (McKendree) – 2:01.96

Stephanie Palczynski came back from getting 4th in the 100 back on day 3 to winning the 200 back by a second. Palczynski, a freshman, was followed by McKendree freshman, Meredith Geyer. Palczynski’s splits were good, at 28.18/30.35/31.09/30.44. Her time is the 2nd fastest in the D2 rankings, while Geyer’s time is 9th.

MEN’S 200 BACK

GLVC record – 1:45.65

Rodrigo Codo Berti won a tight race with Daniel Buijs in the 200 back, posting a 1:45.31 to Buijs’ 1:45.79. Berti took down the GLVC record of 1:45.65. Codo Berti held off Buijs on the final 50, where Buijs split 26.90 to Codo Berti’s 27.37. Codo Berti’s season best is 1:44.48, which is the 3rd fastest time in the D2 rankings, while Buijs’ 1:45.79 is his season best, and is 6th in the rankings.

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST

GLVC record – 2:10.77

Natalie Galluzzo (Truman State) – 2:14.79 Athina Konstantinidi (Indy) – 2:18.01 Sophia Nelson (Drury) – 2:19.67

Natalie Galluzzo ran away with the 200 breast, posting the 6th fastest time in the NCAA Division 2 this season. The fastest time in the GLVC this season is a 2:11.34 from Drury’s Bailee Nunn, who did not swim this weekend. Galluzzo was 1.04 seconds off the NCAA D2 ‘A’ cut of 2:13.75. Galluzzo was on pace to hit the ‘A’ cut, but fell off on the last 50. Her splits were 29.97/33.63/34.77/36.42.

MEN’S 200 BREAST

GLVC record – 1:56.11

Andrea Bazzoli (Drury) – 1:57.96 Jesus Flores (Drury) – 2:00.98 Tj Leseure (Indy) – 2:01.26

Drury’s Andrea Bazzoli blasted a season best 1:57.96 to win the 200 breast by 3 seconds. Bazzoli was out in 56.25 and came back in 1:01.71. His time is the 3rd best in the D2 rankings. Jesus Flores came in 2nd with a 2:00.98, a little over a second off his season best of 1:59.80, which is 10th in the rankings.

WOMEN’S 400 FREE RELAY

GLVC record – 3:23.96

Drury – 3:22.40 Indy – 3:26.71 Truman State – 3:27.53

The Drury team of Caytee Wright (51.74), Abby Lunzmann (50.24), Katya Rudenko (50.70), and Zuzanna Chwadeczko (49.72) combined to post a 3:22.40 to win by over 4 seconds, and break the GLVC record by over a second and a half. Theit time is the fastest for Division 2 schools this season, and came without Drury’s 3rd and 4th fastest 100 freestylers this year: Bailee Nunn and Vera Johansson, who went 50.93 and 50.94 respectively flat-start. Indianapolis’ time was also a season best, and cracked the D2 top 10, coming in at 8th.

MEN’S 400 FREE RELAY

GLVC record – 2:56.67

Indy – 2:57.55 McKendree – 2:58.13 Missouri S&T – 2:58.40

The Indianapolis team of Rodrigo Codo Berti (44.91), Victor Antonon Rodriguez (45.15), Ante Lucer (44.50), and Guilherme Zavaneli (42.99) posted a 2:57.55 to lead a tight field. Zavaneli had the fastest split in the field, followed by McKendree anchor Xander Skinner (43.39), and Missouri S&T 2nd-leg Morgan Meyer (43.65). Indy’s time is 4th in the national rankings, while McKendree’s is 6th, and S&T’s is 7th. Drury came in 4th with a 3:00.10, but their season best of 2:57.32 is the 2nd fastest for Division 2 this season.