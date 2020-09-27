Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Jon Urbanchek Keeps It Moving

by Ben Dornan 0

September 27th, 2020 Lifestyle, News, TopTenTweets

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.

Featured Instagram Post of the Week:

This pup is stylin’ today.

10.

Arlen is officially winning the virtual learning game.

9.

View this post on Instagram

Post first long course meet vibes!!

A post shared by Béryl Gastaldello 🏊 (@gastaswim) on

Now, this is the kind of recovery I’m talking about.

8.

Masks On and Talons Up!

7.

And that’s on being resourceful.

6.

The best kind of ship is a friendSHIP (and World/Junior World ChampionSHIP gold medals).

5.

 

Seems legit.

4.

Proof that you are never too good to practice the basics.

3.

Family First.

2.

I think we can all relate to this one.

1.

You heard him! Move it!

