Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Halloween Edition

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse. Swimmers and coaches alike seem to love Halloween – so from age-group highlights to some of your favorite pros, scroll to see what made the cut!

#10

Girls Swimming and Diving ready for Halloween!! #RanallosCostume pic.twitter.com/QN9TByCybQ — WAHS Swim & Dive (@WAHS_swim_dive) October 28, 2018

Dressing up as your coach is (almost) always a win.

#9

Spooooooky day in the pool with a Zombie Swim! Happy Halloween everyone @JPIIHSPLANO ! pic.twitter.com/VvuRfdWezj — JPIIHS Swimming (@JPIIHS_Swimming) October 31, 2018

It’s fun that swimming like a zombie is a good thing one time a year.

#8

Uncanny.

#7

Just when you’d thought you’d seen all the good couples costumes.

#6

Is Jane swimming’s most #festive dog? #SorryFloyd

#5

We’re already excited for next year.

#4

Nailed it.

#3

We’d expect nothing less from Cody and Ali.

#2

Any coach who didn’t write a tombstone kick set on Halloween really missed out.

#1

SPOOKY.