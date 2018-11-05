Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Halloween Edition

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse. Swimmers and coaches alike seem to love Halloween – so from age-group highlights to some of your favorite pros, scroll to see what made the cut!

#10

Dressing up as your coach is (almost) always a win.

#9

It’s fun that swimming like a zombie is a good thing one time a year.

#8

Uncanny.

#7

View this post on Instagram

George promised to be good. But it is easy for little monkeys to forget … 🐒

A post shared by Leah Smith (@leahsmith19) on

Just when you’d thought you’d seen all the good couples costumes.

#6

View this post on Instagram

Jane dressed up as a piece of coal #blowpopthief

A post shared by Caeleb Dressel (@caelebdressel) on

Is Jane swimming’s most #festive dog? #SorryFloyd

#5

We’re already excited for next year.

#4

Nailed it.

#3

We’d expect nothing less from Cody and Ali.

#2

Any coach who didn’t write a tombstone kick set on Halloween really missed out.

#1

SPOOKY.

