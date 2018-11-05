Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Halloween Edition

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse. Swimmers and coaches alike seem to love Halloween – so from age-group highlights to some of your favorite pros, scroll to see what made the cut!
#10
Girls Swimming and Diving ready for Halloween!! #RanallosCostume pic.twitter.com/QN9TByCybQ
— WAHS Swim & Dive (@WAHS_swim_dive) October 28, 2018
Dressing up as your coach is (almost) always a win.
#9
Spooooooky day in the pool with a Zombie Swim! Happy Halloween everyone @JPIIHSPLANO ! pic.twitter.com/VvuRfdWezj
— JPIIHS Swimming (@JPIIHS_Swimming) October 31, 2018
It’s fun that swimming like a zombie is a good thing one time a year.
#8
Hey @Lions I have my Sunday’s open, let me know if you need me to step in @NFL @SportsNation @swimswamnews #BearDown #DaBears pic.twitter.com/K7uLfhFQUe
— UIC Coach Tim (@UICswimCoach) October 31, 2018
Uncanny.
#7
Just when you’d thought you’d seen all the good couples costumes.
#6
Is Jane swimming’s most #festive dog? #SorryFloyd
#5
On a non-doping related note….Halloween 2017➡️Halloween 2018. You could say I’m pretty good “Under Pressure” 😉 #ifyoudontgetthis #wecantbefriends pic.twitter.com/hhFYPKRfLW
— Lilly King (@_king_lil) October 31, 2018
We’re already excited for next year.
#4
Ella wanted to be her idol @katieledecky for Halloween complete with Rio Gold! @USASwimming #mightygirl pic.twitter.com/1c9QFo5zVj
— Melissa Fraley (@mpfraley) November 1, 2018
Nailed it.
#3
HAPPY HALLOWEEN!! pic.twitter.com/8OWWljqfbl
— Cody Miller (@swimiller) October 31, 2018
We’d expect nothing less from Cody and Ali.
#2
Happy Halloween from your waterdawgs! ⚰🎃⚰ #tombstonekicks #flexinandcrampin pic.twitter.com/arWwtTNi2L
— Elida Swim Team (@ElidaSwimTeam) November 1, 2018
Any coach who didn’t write a tombstone kick set on Halloween really missed out.
#1
How you feel during a meet warm up when you get caught in the lane line #tyr @tyr @swimswamnews @SwimmingWorld #swimming pic.twitter.com/NwkPeuPztR
— Erin (@sweetgirl0506) November 1, 2018
SPOOKY.
