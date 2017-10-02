Swimming’s TopTenTweets: College Edition

We’re back for the weekly installment of SwimSwam’s TopTenTweets, where we round up the best swimming-related tweets we can get our eyes on.

It was a slow week in the swimming Twitterverse. But it’s October 1st, and that means all NCAA swimming programs are rearing to go. Here’s our round-up of the best collegiate content out there:

#10

Even it if means morning practice on a Sunday, the ladies of Columbia University are not about to waste a single precious moment of the NCAA season.

#9

Pick me! I think I have a year of eligibility left! https://t.co/Eod5Ju9lQ7 — Rowdy Gaines (@RowdyGaines) September 30, 2017

What we wouldn’t give…

#8

1-2-3 Go Bears! It’s time for the season to start! pic.twitter.com/VWDGp0gHVw — Cal W Swim & Dive (@CalWSwim) September 29, 2017

Anyone who’s ever skipped out on warmup to make the team cheer knows just how integral they are to college swimming culture.

#7

Take a look at what the 1st, 8th, & 16th place times have been over the last ten years at the NCAA champs. Another fast year ahead. pic.twitter.com/OWp2QRUxyQ — USA Swimming Stats (@USASwimStats) September 29, 2017

If you’re more one to get your #inspiration from the numbers, here you go.

#6

Team two takes this Tug Of War round! pic.twitter.com/81YQmuMdPr — NC State Swim / Dive (@packswimdive) September 29, 2017

Motion to make this a a real event?

#5

#Deni-zen.

#4

We’re putting our updated facilities to good use! 🏊🏅💪 #Gamecocks pic.twitter.com/4Eay23zn5u — Gamecock Swimming (@GamecockSwim) September 28, 2017

South Carolina is putting in #work with 2 weeks until their season opener.

#3

The Cavaliers have raised the hype video bar.

#2

Does anyone love diving more than Dick Kimball? He's 81 and still rides bikes off the 10-meter platform. Legend. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/94SesAkw1O — Michigan Swim & Dive (@umichswimdive) September 30, 2017

This is definitely one of the more unique traditions we’ve seen, and we’re impressed.

#1

Burned my finger and my face on beef stroganoff leftovers today…..so you could say lunch was pretty much a disaster — Lilly King (@_king_lil) September 29, 2017

Lilly King puts the “college” in college swimming.

Check back next Sunday for more Twitter gold.