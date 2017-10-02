Swimming’s TopTenTweets: College Edition

We’re back for the weekly installment of SwimSwam’s TopTenTweets, where we round up the best swimming-related tweets we can get our eyes on.
It was a slow week in the swimming Twitterverse. But it’s October 1st, and that means all NCAA swimming programs are rearing to go. Here’s our round-up of the best collegiate content out there:
#10
🗓OCT. 1… Let the season begin! #CULadySwim pic.twitter.com/t1LmQA3495
— CU Swim & Dive (@CULadySwim) October 1, 2017
Even it if means morning practice on a Sunday, the ladies of Columbia University are not about to waste a single precious moment of the NCAA season.
#9
Pick me! I think I have a year of eligibility left! https://t.co/Eod5Ju9lQ7
— Rowdy Gaines (@RowdyGaines) September 30, 2017
What we wouldn’t give…
#8
1-2-3 Go Bears! It’s time for the season to start! pic.twitter.com/VWDGp0gHVw
— Cal W Swim & Dive (@CalWSwim) September 29, 2017
Anyone who’s ever skipped out on warmup to make the team cheer knows just how integral they are to college swimming culture.
#7
Take a look at what the 1st, 8th, & 16th place times have been over the last ten years at the NCAA champs. Another fast year ahead. pic.twitter.com/OWp2QRUxyQ
— USA Swimming Stats (@USASwimStats) September 29, 2017
If you’re more one to get your #inspiration from the numbers, here you go.
#6
Team two takes this Tug Of War round! pic.twitter.com/81YQmuMdPr
— NC State Swim / Dive (@packswimdive) September 29, 2017
Motion to make this a a real event?
#5
Nothing like Wednesday afternoon yoga! #MindBodySpirit pic.twitter.com/ArHK4ZY8Zf
— Denison Swim & Dive (@DenisonSwimDive) September 27, 2017
#Deni-zen.
#4
We’re putting our updated facilities to good use! 🏊🏅💪 #Gamecocks pic.twitter.com/4Eay23zn5u
— Gamecock Swimming (@GamecockSwim) September 28, 2017
South Carolina is putting in #work with 2 weeks until their season opener.
#3
It’s a new day, Virginia! #DeSorbo #Wahoowa #ADDUVA 💥⚔️💥✌🏽💥🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/etWzjzpuEt
— Virginia Swim & Dive (@uvaswimdive) September 30, 2017
The Cavaliers have raised the hype video bar.
#2
Does anyone love diving more than Dick Kimball? He's 81 and still rides bikes off the 10-meter platform. Legend. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/94SesAkw1O
— Michigan Swim & Dive (@umichswimdive) September 30, 2017
This is definitely one of the more unique traditions we’ve seen, and we’re impressed.
#1
Burned my finger and my face on beef stroganoff leftovers today…..so you could say lunch was pretty much a disaster
— Lilly King (@_king_lil) September 29, 2017
Lilly King puts the “college” in college swimming.
Check back next Sunday for more Twitter gold.
