U.S. Olympian Jessica Hardy Checks in Safe After Las Vegas Shooting

2012 U.S. Olympian Jessica Hardy (Meichtry) has Tweeted that she is safe after Sunday night’s Las Vegas shooting that has left at least 50 dead and 406 injured as of the latest figured released by local officials. Many of the injuries were sustained in the subsequent stampede after shots rang out that have been described as like “fireworks.” The shooting took place during a Jason Aldean concert at the Route 91 Harvest Festival that Hardy was attending earlier in the weekend. Hardy Tweeted that she sold her wristband for Sunday night and is safe.

The suspect in the case, 64-year old Stephen Paddock, shot into the crowd from the 32nd floor of the Mandaly Bay hotel on Las Vegas’ strip. Police say they found at least 8 weapons in his hotel room. Paddock was eventually killed.

Check CNN for continuing updates on the situation in Las Vegas.

Was there all weekend but sold tonight's wristband. I'm safe but praying for those who aren't. https://t.co/Mjd16VRA4K — Jess Hardy Meichtry (@swimhardy) October 2, 2017

Prayers for #Route91HarvestFestival – was supposed to be a joyous celebration this weekend. pic.twitter.com/ltOVoo5c2k — Jess Hardy Meichtry (@swimhardy) October 2, 2017

Hardy represented the United States at the 2012 Olympic Games where she won gold as a prelims swimmer in the women’s 400 medley relay and bronze as a finals swimmer in the women’s 400 free relay. Throughout her career, Hardy held World Records in the 100 meter breaststroke in long course and the 50 meter breaststroke in both short course and long course – with almost 16-and-a-half years of holding World Records from the three events combined.

Hardy and her husband Dominik Meichtry, who was also an Olympic swimmer representing Switzerland, are expecting their first child together – a girl due in Spring 2018.