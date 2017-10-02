Drury Earns Commitment from Local Talent Chris McNew

Drury Head Coach Brian Reynolds has a history of bringing in local, raw but talented athletes who fly a little under the radar and making them national level competitors within NCAA Division II. 6’4″ Chris McNew might just be another of those gems. McNew tried to manage swimming and basketball until his freshman year in high school before finally committing to swimming as his number one pursuit, and told SwimSwam “I am still learning and growing into my frame.”

McNew’s Coach at Glendale, Drury Alum Steve Boyce, told SwimSwam, “Chris has made great progress over his four years with us. While the 100 Breast has been his number one event he also is very capable in the 200 IM and 100 Back. I am really excited for his opportunity at Drury University and I am personally happy I will get to see him compete here in town.”

McNew has been an All-State Honorable Mention at the MSHSAA State Championship for the Glendale Falcons and also represents Springfield Aquatics under Coach Thomas Baumann where he is qualified for the USA Swimming Central Section Region VIII Championship in both Long Course and Short Course. His improvements over his high school career have been dramatic and he is anticipating that this Fall he is on track to make even larger strides.

“I am excited to commit to Drury University because it truly is the best fit for me. The school is among the highest in medical school admission, I love the coaches, and the team has a rich history of winning!”

McNew’s top times: