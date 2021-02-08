Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Chicken Wings and a Beautiful Sunset

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.

Featured Instagram Post of the Week:

Wishing you a speedy recovery, Sarah!

10.

But really, everyone is last if you’re swimming a 200 fly.

9.

What else is there to think about???

8.

Do it #4TheCore

7.

Trailblazers.

History makers.

Inspirations for all swimmers. We are proud to honor and celebrate athletes of the past, present, and future for #BlackHistoryMonth! 🎉#SwimClusion pic.twitter.com/9pJ8TGdQyc — USA Swimming (@USASwimming) February 1, 2021

#BlackHistoryMonth

6.

Litter picking swimming mission pic.twitter.com/suIlnchWZE — Sarah Elmes (@sarewaddington) February 7, 2021

Swimming WHILE protecting the planet! We love to see it!

5.

Still one of my proudest moments receiving an Honorary DOCTORATE for humane letters from Amherst College for the Make a Splash Initiative. #TBT

Repost • @amherstswim “In honor of Black History Month…” @SwimFoundation @USASwimming @SpeedoUSA #TeamUSA #BlackHistory pic.twitter.com/GAqrZ3B0BI — Cullen Jones (@CullenJones) February 4, 2021

Hey there Dr. Jones!

4.

Reasons to hire athletes: ✔️They're used to working under pressure

✔️They understand that doing work outside of working hours leads to a competitive advantage

✔️They’ve endured success & defeat

✔️They handle adversity

✔️They sacrifice personal for team success ~ via @CoachDoty — Jamy Bechler (@CoachBechler) February 3, 2021

Facts.

3.

…looking for your name in sprint group pic.twitter.com/HGFUXCNlPS — University of Lynchburg Swimming (@LynchburgSwim) February 8, 2021

Alternative Caption: ….. trying to find your way out of the pool when you find out you’re entered in the 4IM.

2.

A good week for food it seems.

1.

I would do ANY set if it meant swimming under a sun like this.

