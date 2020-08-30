Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Bread, Pickles, Bologna, And… What?

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.
Featured Instagram Post of the Week:
Pizza, definitely pizza.
10.
Who else remembers the Miller vs. Dressel 50 fly at ISL 2019? I’m ready for round 2.
9.
I could certainly get used to swimming with this view.
8.
This is me circa 2002 at my first (and only) swim meet. https://t.co/2gU6SR1T5T
— Cerys Bradley (@hashtagcerys) August 27, 2020
Swimming is not for everyone and that’s okay.
7.
Since getting back in the water it has really given me a boost and I'm so happy to be back! One year to go #tokyo2020ne #TokyoParalympics 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/jy4v89dq5i
— Katie Crowhurst (@KatieCrowhurst) August 24, 2020
Cheers to getting back in the pool and staying positive! #Tokyo2020ne #TokyoParalympics
6.
Pool party at Cody’s!
5.
View this post on Instagram
Trochę wyścigów w innej formie niż normalnie nie zaszkodzi😂 Wodny tor przeszkód na czas w rywalizacji z @czadson 😜 Ktoś już próbował swoich sił?😉 PIONA 🖐 _____________________________________________ @grupa_lotos @emocjedopelna @h2oshop.pl @aforti_support @madwave_poland @otesportspl #forfun #torprzeszkód #termy #wyścigi
Cross Training done absolutely right.
4.
My mom texted me this yesterday. She found it in a box while cleaning. @USASwimming Jr. Team, 1998. Probably the most stacked jr team of all time I must say. Even better having a good luck note from my idol @RowdyGaines!!!!! #olympian #aualum #auburnswimming #wareagle pic.twitter.com/KIpQhOyeVo
— Margaret Hoelzer (@MargaretHoelzer) August 25, 2020
A decade before her 3-medal haul in 2008! Pretty neat!
3.
Swim Meet? ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0ffaukDPUO
— Jason Calanog (@jasoncalanog) August 29, 2020
Summing up how a lot of us are feeling these days. #IWannaGoToASwimMeet
2.
Train like a superhero, look like a Viking. #BatmanPushups #Onearmpushups #beard #Tokyo2021 pic.twitter.com/6UF8m7M4dz
— Master Zach Harting (@hartingz) August 29, 2020
Patiently awaiting the trailer for Batman vs. Superman vs. Harting.
1.
What
— Olivia Smoliga (@OliviaSmoliga) August 25, 2020
You are either on Caeleb’s or Olivia’s wavelength for this one. There’s no in-between.
