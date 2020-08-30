Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Bread, Pickles, Bologna, And… What?

by Ben Dornan 0

August 30th, 2020 News

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.

Featured Instagram Post of the Week:

Pizza, definitely pizza.

10.

Who else remembers the Miller vs. Dressel 50 fly at ISL 2019? I’m ready for round 2.

9.

I could certainly get used to swimming with this view.

8.

Swimming is not for everyone and that’s okay.

7.

Cheers to getting back in the pool and staying positive! #Tokyo2020ne #TokyoParalympics

6.

Pool party at Cody’s!

5.

 

Cross Training done absolutely right.

4.

A decade before her 3-medal haul in 2008! Pretty neat!

3.

Summing up how a lot of us are feeling these days. #IWannaGoToASwimMeet

2.

Patiently awaiting the trailer for Batman vs. Superman vs. Harting.

1.

You are either on Caeleb’s or Olivia’s wavelength for this one. There’s no in-between.

