Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Bread, Pickles, Bologna, And… What?

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.

Featured Instagram Post of the Week:

Pizza, definitely pizza.

10.

Who else remembers the Miller vs. Dressel 50 fly at ISL 2019? I’m ready for round 2.

9.

I could certainly get used to swimming with this view.

8.

This is me circa 2002 at my first (and only) swim meet. https://t.co/2gU6SR1T5T — Cerys Bradley (@hashtagcerys) August 27, 2020

Swimming is not for everyone and that’s okay.

7.

Since getting back in the water it has really given me a boost and I'm so happy to be back! One year to go #tokyo2020ne #TokyoParalympics 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/jy4v89dq5i — Katie Crowhurst (@KatieCrowhurst) August 24, 2020

Cheers to getting back in the pool and staying positive! #Tokyo2020ne #TokyoParalympics

6.

Pool party at Cody’s!

5.

Cross Training done absolutely right.

4.

My mom texted me this yesterday. She found it in a box while cleaning. @USASwimming Jr. Team, 1998. Probably the most stacked jr team of all time I must say. Even better having a good luck note from my idol @RowdyGaines!!!!! #olympian #aualum #auburnswimming #wareagle pic.twitter.com/KIpQhOyeVo — Margaret Hoelzer (@MargaretHoelzer) August 25, 2020

A decade before her 3-medal haul in 2008! Pretty neat!

3.

Summing up how a lot of us are feeling these days. #IWannaGoToASwimMeet

2.

Patiently awaiting the trailer for Batman vs. Superman vs. Harting.

1.

What — Olivia Smoliga (@OliviaSmoliga) August 25, 2020

You are either on Caeleb’s or Olivia’s wavelength for this one. There’s no in-between.

ARENA INSTAGRAM – @ARENAUSA

Arena Facebook – @ArenaUSA

Arena Twitter – @ArenaUSA

Arena USA is a SwimSwam Partner