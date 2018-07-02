Swimming’s TopTenTweets: A Flawless Week

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse. From some classic #TBTs to honor Michael Phelps‘ 33rd birthday and the 10 year anniversary of the 2008 US Olympic Trials, to Gary Taylor confirming he’s a distance coach (wink wink), scroll to see what made the cut!

#10

Hey, isn’t this guy supposed to be retired? Move it, buddy! #goblue what a legend @jonurb https://t.co/WHocJrjwld — Connor Lee Jaeger (@conjaeg) June 26, 2018

Everyone’s reaction in one tweet. #KeepItMoving.

#9

#Savage.

#8

This was some truly suspenseful racing. Also, Brock Bonetti is a multiple time All-American and races Olympians all the time.

#7

Huge swim by @BenProud to take the 50 Free in 21.16! #BritishRecord pic.twitter.com/epsDEhWhXg — Tim Jones (@swimtimswim) June 29, 2018

Blazing fast. Additional shoutout to the extremely fast Andrii Govorov, who broke a world record Sunday but had no tweets to show for it.

#6

In honor of @MichaelPhelps' 33rd birthday, here's a reminder that Olympic medals aren't coasters 😐 pic.twitter.com/309tjhTTEb — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 30, 2018

“It’s just a bronze.”

#5

If you’ve labeled me as a “distance” coach you would be correct. I ❤️ the 50-100-200-400-500-1000, and 1650 distances! I’m a man of the distances, by the distances, for the distances. #TheNewPlains #AUSpeedAndPower #WDE 🦅🐅 pic.twitter.com/xSskMtrZGd — Gary Taylor (@AUBCoachTaylor) June 29, 2018

Power towers claim another victim!

#4

10 Years Ago Today: Michael Phelps, Ryan Lochte open the Olympic Trials for the unforgettable Beijing Games by both going under the 400m IM world record. Phelps rebroke it at the Olympics, and the WR remains as the longest-standing mark on the books. pic.twitter.com/FmHka14NAW — Nick Zaccardi (@nzaccardi) June 29, 2018

A quality #TBT.

#3

Surround yourself with people who lift you up and challenge you to be better. — Simone Manuel (@simone_manuel) June 28, 2018

Because TopTenTweets has been lacking words of wisdom as of late.

#2

Can we talk about the 2008 Olympics when France’s best swimmer, Alain Bernard, said “we are going to smash the Americans [in the relay], that’s what we came here for” and then this happened? pic.twitter.com/ndxcweH3FF — chris hancock (@hancockonetwo) June 25, 2018

We can always talk about this.

#1

always reppin @Beyonce’s coachella masterpiece no matter the place pic.twitter.com/Vvq8F9Qes5 — Christian Strycker (@c_strycker) June 25, 2018

It’s rare that a swim-related tweet truly goes viral, but this one sure did. This is Christian’s second stint on TopTenTweets – don’t forget us when you’re famous!