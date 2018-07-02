Swimming’s TopTenTweets: A Flawless Week

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse. From some classic #TBTs to honor Michael Phelps‘ 33rd birthday and the 10 year anniversary of the 2008 US Olympic Trials, to Gary Taylor confirming he’s a distance coach (wink wink), scroll to see what made the cut!

 

#10

Everyone’s reaction in one tweet. #KeepItMoving.

#9

@truesweetser seconds before I beat him 📸: @russellmark1226

A post shared by Katie Ledecky (@kledecky) on

#Savage.

#8

This was some truly suspenseful racing. Also, Brock Bonetti is a multiple time All-American and races Olympians all the time.

#7

Blazing fast. Additional shoutout to the extremely fast Andrii Govorov, who broke a world record Sunday but had no tweets to show for it.

#6

“It’s just a bronze.”

#5

Power towers claim another victim!

#4

A quality #TBT.

#3

Because TopTenTweets has been lacking words of wisdom as of late.

#2

We can always talk about this.

#1

It’s rare that a swim-related tweet truly goes viral, but this one sure did. This is Christian’s second stint on TopTenTweets – don’t forget us when you’re famous!

