Swedish Olympian Victor Johansson to Transfer to Alabama for Graduate Year

Swedish Olympian and NCAA qualifier Victor Johansson has announced via Instagram that he will be transferring to Alabama for this fall. Johansson told SwimSwam that he will be working towards a masters in sports management/sports administration.

Johansson spent his first four years at USC. This past season, he finished seventh in the 500 free (4:16.97) and seventh in the 1650 free (15:03.03) at the Pac-12 Championships. He scored 24 individual points helping USC to a fourth place finish.

He went on to swim at NCAAs. There he swam in prelims of the 500 free (4:16.31, 26th) and 1650 free (15:22.23, 33rd).

He entered the transfer portal in November 2021 with the intention on swimming in graduate school.

Last summer, he represented Sweden at the Tokyo Olympics. There he finished 10th in the 800 free (7:49.14) and 18th in the 1500 free (15:05.53). His 800 freestyle was a best time.

Johansson did not compete for USC during the 2020-2021 season, the season that athletes were given an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19.

As a freshman, Johansson won the 500 free at Pac-12s swimming a 4:13.30 even after battling a back injury during the winter. He went on to finish 14th in the 1650 free at 2019 NCAAs.

His best times overall and best times from this past season are:

Senior Season Best Personal Best Time 500 free 4:14.48 4:13.30 1650 free 14:55.21 14:43.21 200 free 1:36.08 1:36.08

The Alabama men tied with Tennessee for second place at the 2022 SEC Championships. Notably, Johansson’s best events, the 500 and 1650 freestyle, were the team’s lowest-scoring events as they scored 0 points in the 1650 and 20 in the 500.

Johansson has the potential to be a huge boost to Alabama. His best times would have finished fourth in the 500 and fourth in the 1650 freestyle at the 2022 SEC Championships. His top times from this season would have finished sixth in the 500 and eighth in the 1650.

Alabama had four swimmers qualify for NCAAs this past season as they scored 91 points to finish 14th. Johansson’s best times would have finished 12th in the 1650 and 13th in the 500 freestyles at NCAAs. If Johansson is able to replicate his best times again, he has the chance to add to Alabama’s points.

Johansson told SwimSwam that he was drawn to Alabama because of “the great team culture. The atmosphere of a team who wants to win, and do everything they can to do it. They have world class facilities and a coaching staff that would do anything for the team. Loved every second of my two visits!” He also said that he knows it will be a change from Los Angeles but he loves new challenges.