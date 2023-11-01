SUNY Geneseo Picks Up Sweep Over Division I Canisius College

SUNY Geneseo vs Canisius

October 28, 2023

Buffalo, N.Y.

SCY (25 yards)

Results

Courtesy: SUNY Geneseo Athletics

BUFFALO, N.Y. – The SUNY Geneseo women’s swimming and diving team earned an impressive victory against a Division I opponent on Saturday afternoon as they defeated Canisius 165.5 to 128.5.

Following a second place finish in the 200 yard medley relay, Hannah Brockman got the Knights in the win column in the 1000 yard freestyle with a time of 10:50.15. Emily Thomas and Mackenzie Fischer teamed up for an impressive showing in the 100 yard breaststroke, as they place first and second with times of 1:07.67 and 107.75, respectively.

Alise Hale kept the momentum going for the Knights, taking first in the 200 yard butterfly at 2:11.07, while Alex Sotek finished second. Grace Kanaley earned an exciting win in the 50 yard freestyle, touching the wall first at 25.08. Madison Sargent then won the 100 yard freestyle with a time of 54.92 and Amaya DiGiovanni was right behind at 55.09.

Brockman added another distance win for Geneseo, winning the 500 yard freestyle with a time of 5:20.88. Hale and Sotek added another 1-2 finish, this time in the 100 yard butterfly. The Knights capped off the swim events with a first-place finish in the 200 yard freestyle relay. The team of Grace Kanaley , Madison Sargent , Alex Sotek and Amaya DiGiovanni earned the victory with a time of 1:39.89.

In the dive events, Donna Clark won the one meter dive with a score of 219.60. Alexandra Pucci-Schaefer then won the three meter dive with a score of 220.80. For the full results from the meet, click here.

Geneseo will return to the pool on Nov. 3 and 4 as they travel to the DIII Shootout hosted by the University of Chicago.

BUFFALO, N.Y. – The SUNY Geneseo men’s swimming and diving team pulled out an exciting victory over Division I foe, Canisius, on Saturday afternoon with a score of 152-142.

The Knights kicked off the meet with a first-place finish in the 200 yard medley relay. The team of Griffin Merkling , Jake Nielsen , Ben Ludlow , and Jordan Nielsen pulled out the first place finish with a time of 1:33.75, out touching the Golden Griffins by less than a second. Colin Babbitt kept the winning ways going for the Knights, taking first in the 1000 yard freestyle with a time of 10:09.06.

Following a few of second and third place finishes, the Knights put together an impressive finish in the 50 yard freestyle. Jordan Nielsen took first with a time of 21.28, while Brian Pabisch was right behind him in second at 22.07. Jake Nielsen followed it up in the 100 yard freestyle, earning the top spot at 46.83, while Pabisch once again was behind in second place.

Babbitt put up another strong performance in the 500 yard freestyle, but was out touched by .05 seconds as he took second place with a time of 4:53.65. Geneseo capped off the swim events by winning the 200 yard freestyle. Jake Nielsen , Gannon Moore , Brian Pabisch , and Jordan Nielsen teamed up to take the top spot with a time of 1:24.25.

In the diving events, Trent Makowiec swept both, scoring 319.43 in the one meter and 332.63 in three meter. For the full results from the meet, click here.

The Knights will return to action on Nov. 3 at the DIII Shootout hosted by U Chicago on Nov. 3 and 4.

Courtesy: Canisius Athletics

Despite a pair of event sweeps by the women’s backstroke swimmers and three first-place finishes from freshman Marin de Villard , both the men and women swimming and diving teams fell to in-state foe SUNY Geneseo Saturday afternoon at the Burt Flickinger Center in Buffalo, N.Y.

The Golden Griffins women’s swim team suffered a 165.5 – 128.5 setback to the Knights, while the men fell a close contest, 152-142.

The trio of freshman SaraJo Gardner , junior Brenna McLaughlin and senior Jordan O’Connor swept both the 100 and 200 backstroke events. Gardner earned her first collegiate wins in both these events with a time of 2:10.90 in the 200 back and 1:00.21 in the 100 back.

Marin de Villard kept up his torid start to his rookie season, taking first place in the 500 free (4:53.60), 200 back (1:52.85) and 200 free (1:42.32). The freshman from Biarritz, France has not yet placed outside of first in an individual event to open the season.

Junior Bronson Benes and sophomore Sam Vidal continue to be mainstay swimmers for the Griffs as the two veterans racked up two more first-place finishes in the breaststroke and butterfly, respectively. Benes took first in the 100 (51:16) and 200 (1:55.21) fly, while Vidal won both the 100 (58.38) and 200 (2:10.17) breaststroke events.

Newcomer Cassandra Ercoli won her second collegiate race in the 200 breaststroke with a time of 2:10.17. Freshman Elliot Somers picked up his first collegiate win as well, taking the 100 back with a time of 52.90.

UP NEXT

The Griffs return to the road on Nov. 4, traveling to Vestal, N.Y., to take on in-state rival Binghamton in dual-meet action. Start time is slated for 1 p.m.

FULL RESULTS