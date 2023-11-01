St. Bonaventure Cruises In Sweep of Le Moyne

St. Bonaventure vs Le Moyne

October 28, 2023

St. Bonaventure, N.Y.

SCY (25 yards)

Results

Courtesy: St. Bonaventure Athletics

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. — The St. Bonaventure women’s swimming and diving team powered past Le Moyne 181-54 in the Reilly Center Pool Saturday.

To begin the day, Kylie McKee and Erin Castagnero placed first and second respectively in both the 1- and 3-meter dive. McKee’s 231.53 in the 1-meter is a personal best.

The Bonnies secured first and second place in both the 200-medley and 200-free relays. The team of Halle Myers , Ellie Kraus , Amy O’Rourke , and Caitlyn Clements put up a time of 1:35.58. Their time is the second-best in the Atlantic 10 so far this year.

Three freshmen earned wins for the Bonnies in their second home meet of the year: Noa Marija Sertic collected first place in the 1000-freestyle with a time of 11:19.42, her best this season. Sydney Londergan earned her first collegiate win in the 400-IM with a time of 4:48.20 while Anna Bojana Forjan’s time of 2:02.72 in the 200-backstroke gave her the win by almost five seconds.

The trio of Riley Foley, Maris Sadowski , and Clements swept the podium in the 50-freestyle. Foley’s winning time of 24.72 is her best of the season.

The Bonnies also swept the top three spots in the 100-freestyle, 200-backstroke, and 500-freestyle.

St. Bonaventure travels to Army on Friday then to Cornell on Saturday for a pair of dual meets.

BONNIES RESULTS

1M DIVE

1. Kylie McKee 231.53

2. Erin Castagnero 198.15

3M DIVE

1. Kylie McKee 216.00

2. Erin Castagnero 204.60

200-MEDLEY RELAY

1. Daciana Colon , Kathryn Lyons , Maggie Metcalf , Kathryn Beyer 1:49.77

2. Eylul Alli , Annabeth Blankenship, Rylie Foley , Caitlyn Clements 1:52.76

1000-FREE

1. Noa Marija Sertic 11:19.42

200-FREE

1. Ellie Kraus 1:54.66

2. Nele Vetter 1:55.22

4. Noa Marija Setic 2:06.34

50-FREE

1. Riley Foley 24.72

2. Maris Sadowski 24.79

3. Caitlyn Clements 25.00

400-IM

1. Sydney Londergan 4:48.20

2. Kathryn Lyons 4:49.43

4. Maggie Holst 4:58.10

200-FLY

1. Nele Vetter 2:12.45

2. Maggie Metcalf 2:19.52

100-FREE

1. Halle Myers 52.00

2. Amy O’Rourke 52.92

3. Rylie Foley 55.68

200-BACK

1. Anna Bojana Forjan 2:02.79

2. Daciana Colon 2:07.12

3. Eylul Alli 2:13.06

500-FREE

1. Kathryn Beyer 5:14.67

2. Noa Marija Sertic 5:36.95

3. Maggie Holst 5:38.69

200-BREAST

2. Maris Sadowski 2:30.24

3. Anna Beth Blankenship 2:41.01

4. McKenna Shearing 2:45.42

200-FREE RELAY

1. Halle Myers , Ellie Kraus , Amy O’Rourke , Caitlyn Clements 1:35.58

2. Nele Vetter , Maris Sadowski , Kathryn Beyer , Daciana Colon 1:39.97

ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. — The St. Bonaventure men’s swimming and diving team dominated Le Moyne Saturday afternoon. The Bonnies picked up their third dual meet victory of the year, winning 158.5-68.5 at the Reilly Center Pool.

The Bonnies earned a first-place finish in every event as they took on the Dolphins Saturday.

Freshman Jerrell Sackett touched the wall first in the 50-freestyle. His time of 20.95 is the second-best by a Bonnie this year. Sam Matthews has the fastest time in the event at 20.75.

Grad student Matthews posted a time of 45.98 in the 100-freestyle which is his best of the year. He also anchored the 200-freestyle relay with Jerrell Sackett , Tanner Falls , Alexander Behr that finished with a time of 1:23.51.

Scottsdale, Arizona native Tanner Falls earned victory in the 500-freestyle. Falls’ teammates Joshua Bannon and Aiden Hall followed him to finish second and third respectively.

Luigi Termine and Henry Wilkes finished first and second in the 200-backstroke with each swimmer posting their best time of the season.

The Bonnies swept the top three spots in four events including the 200-freestyle, 200-butterfly, 500-freestyle, and 200-breaststroke.

St. Bonaventure continues their season at Army on Friday then at Cornell on Saturday for a pair of dual meets.

200-MEDLEY RELAY

1. Henry Wilkes , Michael Pietrucha , Boray Goren , Paul Wissel 1:36.16

3. Zachary Titus , Teddy Murphey , Jaxon Kaster , Tommy White 1:38.52

1000-FREE

1. Will Foggin s 10:26.92

200-FREE

1. Maxwell Murray 1:40.79

2. Alexander Behr 1:41.57

3. Nicholas Nakaya 1:46.27

50-FREE

1. Jerrell Sackett 20.95

2. Carlos Hidalgo 21.43*

4. Paul Wissel 22.64

400-IM

1. Aiden Hall 4:20.12

2. Mikolaj Synowiec 4:23.94

200-FLY

1. Boray Goren 1:56.37

2. Jaxon Kaster 2:00.74

3. Johnny Edwards 2:03.03

100-FREE

1. Sam Matthews 45.98

2. Zachary Titus 48.80

4. Tommy White 49.33

200-BACK

1. Luigi Termine 1:51.84

2. Henry Wilkes 1:52.98

500-FREE

1. Tanner Falls 4:48.95

2. Joshua Bannon 4:51.01

3. Aiden Hall 4:53.18

200-BREAST

1. Mark Polos 2:10.21

2. Teddy Murphey 2:11.63

3. Knute Wargin 2:12.19

200-FREE RELAY

1. Jerrell Sackett , Tanner Falls , Alexander Behr , Sam Matthews 1:23.51

2. Carlos Hidalgo , Henry Wilkes , Nicholas Nakaya , Zachary Titus 1:27.45

3. Tommy White , Maxwell Murray , Mikolaj Synowiec , Joshua Bannon 1:29.00

Courtesy: Le Moyne Athletics

Olean, N.Y. – The Le Moyne College men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams competed against St. Bonaventure on Saturday afternoon at Reilly Center Pool with the Bonnies coming out with a 158.5-68.5 win on the men’s side and a 181-54 victory for the women.

“That St Bonaventure squad is arguably the best team we will face this year,” said head coach Adam Zaczkowski ’04 . “Top down they are more complete than we are.

However, we won’t shy away from the best competition we can find. We competed with ferocity and had many season best times again. Even times better than a week ago. I’m proud of Adam Kaszovitz , who swept 1 & 3 m boards. This was his first diving dual meet victory. Also, Maddie O’Dea had a wonderful 200 Breaststroke. She took control of the race early and didn’t quit, touching the wall with the second fastest time in program history. We will prepare for our last dual meet of the fall semester next week against Roberts Wesleyan University at the Ryan Pool.”

On the men’s side, Freshman Adam Kaszovitz (Hicksville, N.Y. / Hicksville) won the 1 meter with 216 points. Kaszovitz also won the 3 meter with 193.35 points.

Sophomore Patrick Scott (Utica, N.Y. / New Hartford / Niagara) came in second in the 1 meter with 211.80 points, and the 3 meter with 187.88 points.

In the 200-yard medley relay, a quartet of freshman Justin Enser (Hilton, N.Y. / Hilton, Sophomore Xavier Silaika (Rexford, N.Y. / Shenendehowa), redshirt-juior Ryan McMahon (Syracuse, N.Y. / West Genesee) and freshman Michael Han (Auckland, New Zealandd / Pakuranga College) placed second with a time of 1:38.16.

Freshman Favian Quiroga (Norwalk, Conn. / Norwalk) placed second in 1000-yard freestyle with a time of 10:48.99.

Enser tied for second in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 21.43.

Han placed third in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 48.98.

On the women’s side, freshman Madeleine O’Dea (Milton, Ontario / Milton District won the 200-yard breaststroke with a time of 2:26.38 and placed third in the 400-yard IM with a time of 4:57.17.

Freshman Hannah Kellogg (Cazenovia, N.Y. / Chittenango) placed second in the 1000-yard freestyle with a time of 11:19.56.

In the 200-yard freestyle relay, the quartet of freshman Kayleigh Bigwarfe (Glenmont, N.Y. / Bethlehem), freshman Lucy Catalano (Glenville, N.Y. / Burnt Hills-Balston Lake), redshirt-junior MaryLauren Burke (Hopkinton, Mass. / Hopkinton), and freshman Victoria Hewitt (Fulshear, Texas / Jordan) placed third with a time of 1:44.14.

Redshirt-junior Lily Buchholz (Skaneateles, N.Y. / Skaneateles) placed third in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:03.98.

The Dolphins will be against Roberts Wesleyan University on Saturday, November 4th at the Rev. Vincent B. Ryan, S.J. Pool – Syracuse, N.Y.