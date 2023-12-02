Summer’s Tips for a Great 400 IM: “You definitely need some breaststroke endurance”

2023 U.S. OPEN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- November 29-December 2, 2023
- Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina
- Long Course Meters (50 meters)
- Start Times
- Prelims: 9 AM (ET)
- Finals: 6 PM (ET)
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
- Live Stream Info
17-year-old world champion Summer McIntosh did her thing in the 400 IM last night, sneaking under the 4:30 barrier to top the field handily. McIntosh says she enjoys competing in all 4 strokes, looking forward to the 200 breast on the last day of the meet to build her breaststroke endurance for this grueling event.