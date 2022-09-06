Summer Juniors Qualifier Jonny Farber Announces Commitment to Boston University

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Jonny Farber, a Speedo Summer Juniors qualifier from Illinois, has announced his verbal commitment to continue his athletic and academic careers at Boston University. Farber, who is entering his senior year at Stevenson High School, is set to arrive in Boston ahead of the 2023-2024 season.

I chose Boston University because it is an excellent academic school and the pool just felt like home.

During his time at Stevenson High, he was a 2021 Scholastic All American and a member of the 2022 Illinois State High School Championships team. Outside of high school, Farber currently trains and competes for RISE Aquatic Club out of Willowbrook, Illinois.

He is primarily a backstroke specialist, owning a Summer Juniors qualifying time in the 100 backstroke and a Winter Juniors cut in the 200 backstroke (both LCM). He also owns Futures times in the 50 free, 100 free, 200 free, and 200 back (all SCY).

Best Times SCY:

50 free- 21.33

100 free- 45.75

200 free- 1:40.80

100 back- 49.99

200 back- 1:52.23

At the 2022 Illinois High School Boys State Championships this past February, Farber competed in the 100 yard freestyle, swimming a time of 48.15 to place 43rd overall.

His personal best in the event was set earlier that season, having clocked a blistering 45.75 at the Fall Western Great Lakes Open in November 2021.

Farber’s most recent competition was the Minneapolis Speedo Sectionals. There, he swam the 50 free, 100 free, 100 back, and 200 back (all LCM). His highest overall finish of the meet came in the 100 back, where he finished 23rd. He swam a time of 59.61, just under a second slower than his personal best.

In the 200 back, he qualified 22nd in prelims but opted not to compete in finals. He swam a 2:12.76, coming in about 5 seconds over his personal best which was set in July of 2021.

He set new personal bests in the 50 (24.38) and 100 (52.83) freestyles, coming in 52nd and 25th place, respectively.

Boston University has a Division I Mid-Major program that competes as part of the Patriot League Conference. At the 2022 Championships, the Boston men finished in 5th out of 10 teams. This matched their finish from the previous Patriot League Championships, which was held in 2020.

With his current best times heading into senior year, Farber would be just on the cusp of qualifying for finals at the Patriot League Championships. In the 100 free, he would have placed 17th at last year’s meet, coming in 2nd for the Terriers.

In the 100 back, he would have qualified for the B-final, ultimately finishing in 12th place. Boston had two finalists in that event, who came in 15th and 16th. In the 200 back, Farber’s best time would have placed him 22nd overall, this time coming 5th for Boston.

When Farber arrives on campus in 2023, he will be joined by his current high school and club teammate, David Kohan. Kohan, who will graduate with Farber in 2023, is a sprint free and fly specialist. His 50 free time of 20.70 would have placed 15th at last year’s Championships.

