Summer Juniors Qualifier Evan Blazer (2023) Makes Verbal Pledge to Ohio State

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Springfield, Ohio’s Evan Blazer has announced his intention to stay in-state to swim and study at The Ohio State University beginning next fall.

“I am thrilled and blessed to announce my commitment to The Ohio State University to continue my academic and swimming careers. I would like to thank my parents for all of their support, my coaches for always challenging me, and my teammates for encouraging me to be my best. I’d also like to thank Coach Dorenkott for giving me this amazing opportunity. I can’t wait to represent the Buckeyes in my next four years 🌰”

The Kenton Ridge High School senior is a two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American. He swims year-round with Springfield Family YMCA and is a sprint free specialist. He placed fourth in both the 50 free (21.19) and 100 free (46.47) at the Ohio State High School Division II Championships last February. He also led off the runner-up 200 free relay (21.13) and anchored (20.68) the sixth-place 200 medley relay.

In March, he competed in the 50/100/200/500 free at the 2022 YMCA Short Course National Championships. He placed 10th in the 500 and 23rd in the 200 and notched PBs in both distances. Also in March, he clocked lifetime bests in the 100 back, 100 fly, and 200/400 IM.

Blazer had a particularly successful long course season this summer, earning best times in the 50 free (23.69), 100 free (51.98), 200 free (1:54.65), and 400 free (4:06.75) at the Southwest Ohio YMCA Swim League Championships. He qualified for Summer Juniors in the 50/100 free and for Winter Juniors in the 200 free. He also swam at Geneva Futures, where he finaled in the 50 (8th), 100 (11th), 200 (16th), and 400 (23rd) free, and at Speedo Junior Nationals (50/100/200 free).

Blazer will join swimmers Eli Stoll, Lucas Lane, and Nolan Miller and diver Tyler Read in the Buckeyes’ class of 2027.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 21.13

100 free – 45.88

200 free – 1:41.46

500 free – 4:33.23

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.