Olympic Trials Qualifier Eli Stoll (2023) Announces Verbal to Ohio State

Eli Stoll, a junior at Jonathan Alder High School in Plain City, Ohio, has verbally committed to The Ohio State University for 2023-24. Stoll made the “Best of the Rest” section of our Way Too Early list of top boys recruits from the high school class of 2023.

Stoll swims for his school under coach Katie Bumgarner and for the club team Greater Columbus Swim Team (GCSTO) under head coach Chris Binting. He specializes in backstroke and was an Olympic Trials Wave I qualifier in the 100m back with 55.89.

During his sophomore season of high school swimming, Stoll placed second in the 100 back (49.23) and was fourth in the 100 fly (49.99) at the 2021 Ohio High School Division 2 State Championships. As a freshman, he finished fourth in the 100 back (50.99) and sixth in the 200 IM (1:54.19).

Stoll clocked PBs in the 200 back and 100/200 fly at the Ohio Swimming LSC 18&U Winter Championships in Oxford. He won the 200 back and placed 3rd in the 200 fly, 4th in the 100 back, 10th in the 100 fly, and 29th in the 50 free. Three months later at the Ohio Swimming LSC Virtual Championships, he earned lifetime bests in the 200 free, 50/100 back, 100 breast, and 200/400 IM.

Stoll competed at Olympic Trials in the 100 back, coming in 24th, just 3/10 off his qualifying time. He also swam at Geneva Sectionals and Richmond Futures and finished long course season with a completely overhauled times book, having dropped time in every single event.

Short Course Yards

100 back – 49.08

200 back – 1:47.53

100 fly – 49.93

200 fly – 1:49.30

200 IM – 1:50.95

Best LCM times:

100 back – 55.89

200 back – 2:06.44

100 fly – 56.23

200 fly – 2:05.56

200 IM – 2:07.93

Stoll will join the Buckeyes’ class of 2027 with diver Tyler Read from Virginia. It took 48.12/1:45.60 to score in the 100/200 back at 2021 B1G Championships.

